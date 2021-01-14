Our Opinion: To the bitter end: Impeached again

It couldn’t have been easy for Republican legislators to stand against a president who is still somehow popular among the party’s rank-and-file. The 10 who did are no squishy liberals. They include Rep. Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney; Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who said in a statement that she believed her party would “be best served when those among us choose truth”; and S.C. Rep. Tom Rice, who said it "is only by the grace of God and the blood of the Capitol Police that the death toll was not much, much higher.”

They deserve respect for acting on conscience and holding the president to account.

What Trump did should not be papered over. Despite his latter, self-serving, desperate admonitions to his followers that there be no further violence, he still lit the fuse for the insurrection on the Capitol building — not just by telling the Jan. 6 rally crowd to “fight like hell,” but by repeatedly lying about the outcome of the election, stirring his unstable followers to prepare for violence. Five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, were left dead in their wake.

Yet Trump has still shown no repentance, remorse or sense of accountability. On the day before his impeachment, he claimed that his remarks at the rally were “totally appropriate.”