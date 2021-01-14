Our Opinion: To the bitter end: Impeached again

President Donald Trump now has the unique distinction of being the only American president to have been impeached twice. The second time, of course, occurred Wednesday with a concluding vote of 232 in favor of charging him with “incitement of insurrection” over the siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6, and 197 voting against.
Every Democrat and 10 Republicans in the U.S. House voted in favor of impeachment, making this, numerically, the most bipartisan impeachment in U.S. history.
Four Republicans abstained from voting.
Many of the House Republicans who voted against impeachment, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, condemned Trump while still promoting other options.
Trump “bears responsibility” for the riot, McCarthy said. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”
But McCarthy called for a fact-finding commission and a censure resolution rather than impeachment.
And other House Republicans, like Rep. Jim Jordan, just tried to change the subject from Trump’s riot instigation to the supposed stifling of Republican views.
The House impeachment isn’t likely to be followed by a Senate trial before Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated. That leaves many fearing what Trump could still do during these final few days of his administration. Given Trump’s lack of restraint, that fear is legitimate.
It couldn’t have been easy for Republican legislators to stand against a president who is still somehow popular among the party’s rank-and-file. The 10 who did are no squishy liberals. They include Rep. Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney; Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who said in a statement that she believed her party would “be best served when those among us choose truth”; and S.C. Rep. Tom Rice, who said it "is only by the grace of God and the blood of the Capitol Police that the death toll was not much, much higher.”
They deserve respect for acting on conscience and holding the president to account.
What Trump did should not be papered over. Despite his latter, self-serving, desperate admonitions to his followers that there be no further violence, he still lit the fuse for the insurrection on the Capitol building — not just by telling the Jan. 6 rally crowd to “fight like hell,” but by repeatedly lying about the outcome of the election, stirring his unstable followers to prepare for violence. Five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, were left dead in their wake.
Yet Trump has still shown no repentance, remorse or sense of accountability. On the day before his impeachment, he claimed that his remarks at the rally were “totally appropriate.”
This isn't where it ends. The FBI and the Secret Service have warned that extremists are planning further acts of violence on Jan. 20, both in Washington, D.C., and at all 50 state capitals.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper is sending 200 National Guard members to D.C., where they’ll join a force of approximately 20,000 guard members who will assist local authorities before and during the inauguration. Three-hundred and fifty National Guard members will remain on duty in Raleigh.
We hope their presence will discourage and negate any violence.
After four tumultuous years, we’d all like to see the nation put rancor aside and unite for the common good. Republicans are urging a “move on and heal” narrative that no doubt sounds appealing to many.
But we can’t have unity without honesty. We can’t have unity while Republican leaders enable a false narrative that discredits a fair and legitimate election — which is where all the evidence points.
Every Republican legislator who intends to lead the nation in the future needs to match the courage of the 10 who voted for accountability and actively negate that narrative.
Then we can talk about healing.