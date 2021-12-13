Our Opinion: Tornadoes rip through a neighbor's soul

It’s hard to face the devastation that occurred last week, not far from us in terms both geographic and sentimental. It’s one more disaster in a year that has been full of them.

But the least we should do is bear witness to the suffering. And we can do more than that.

A string of destructive and deadly tornadoes struck parts of the central and southern United States late Friday and early Saturday, including, perhaps most notably, Kentucky, where the death toll, as we write, exceeds 80. Their ages range from 5 months to 86 years. Dozens of deaths have been confirmed across Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee. Many cities and communities have been left in ruins. One tornado is believed to have covered over 250 miles in four states.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called the storm “the most devastating tornado event in our state’s history.”

“Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe what I am feeling,” wrote freelance writer Skylar Baker-Jordan, a former Bowling Green resident, in The Independent.