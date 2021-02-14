Our Opinion: Toward more equity in vaccinations

Another is convenience. If vaccination sites are not located near communities of color, people in those communities may have a harder time getting there, especially if they are older.

Then there is the question of trust.

In Elon Poll results released last week, 47% of white respondents said they plan to get the vaccine; 17% did not and 23% were unsure.

By comparison, only 36% of Black respondents said they would get the vaccine, while 29% said they would not. Twenty-six percent of Black respondents said they were unsure.

African Americans in particular may be less trusting of vaccinations because history has taught them to be. Remember, this is a country in which government-sanctioned researchers at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama intentionally did not treat Black test subjects for syphilis so they could study the effects of the disease. Many of the subjects died.

And as late as the 1970s, this state forcefully sterilized some of its citizens, most of whom happened to be poor and Black.

Thankfully, there are some hopeful signs on the vaccine front.