Our Opinion: Toyota recharges the Triad economy

Frankly, it still isn’t much to look at.

Most of what you’ll see at the site today are construction crews and equipment and vast swaths of Carolina red clay.

But a new Toyota battery plant that has yet to be built at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in Liberty is already growing its workforce.

A Toyota subsidiary, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, said Wednesday that it plans to add 350 more workers to meet the anticipated demand for the electric-vehicle batteries it will produce.

Toyota said its investment in the facility has now grown to $3.8 billion, its workforce to 2,100.

And, as the Winston-Salem Journal’s Richard Craver reported on Thursday, the Toyota project may become the biggest corporate investment in North Carolina history. That’s big news for Greensboro and Guilford County — as well as the rest of the state — if not that big of a surprise.

Word of the expansion comes in the wake of a new rule in California that mandates a transition to electric vehicles and may be emulated by more than a dozen additional states.

The California Air Resources Board told automakers this week that the share of new zero-emissions cars and trucks they sell must increase steadily beginning in 2026 — and must reach 100% by 2035. Further, the rule caps the number of new plug-in hybrids they may sell in the state at 20%.

“This marks another significant milestone for our company,” Norm Bafunno, a Toyota senior vice president, said Wednesday in a news release. “This plant will serve a central role in Toyota’s leadership toward a fully electrified future and will help us meet our goal of carbon neutrality in our vehicles and global operations by 2035.”

Which happens to coincide with California’s timeline.

This, of course, means the demand for electric vehicles and the batteries that power them is expected to be fierce.

As Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson noted Wednesday in the News & Record, “If California were a country, it would be the 10th-largest automobile market in the world.”

And if the 15 other states that typically follow California’s lead in emissions standards do so in this instance the requirement would affect more than one-third of all new vehicles sold in the nation.

Toyota is hardly the only automaker that has made major commitments to electric vehicles. Honda, Ford, General Motors and Hyundai-Kia also plan to build battery plants for the North American market.

The Toyota plant at the megasite will produce lithium-ion batteries for both hybrids and fully electric vehicles. The facility also should attract suppliers to the Triad.

“Toyota, of all the major automakers, likes to have suppliers close to its manufacturing operation, even sharing the same industrial site,” John H. Boyd, a Florida-based site-selection specialist, told the Journal.

As for the Toyota jobs, hiring is expected to begin later this year. Said Toyota’s Bafunno of the region: “We’re working hard to create what we consider to be an employer of choice in that area of North Carolina. There’s going to be great wages, great benefits, job security — great elements for a career.”

After the slow, heartbreaking decline of its bedrock industries over the years — textiles, tobacco and home furnishings — the region is hitching its wagon, better yet, plugging in, to the future of transportation with both Toyota and the upstart passenger jet manufacturer Boom Supersonic, which plans a factory at PTI Airport.

The old, legacy industries are a part of who we are. They paid good wages and have been very generous to Piedmont communities. Some continue to survive, but the good old days are over. The past, in this case, really is past. Soon, if perhaps not soon enough, the same will be said of cars that ingest fossil fuels and exhale toxic fumes through tailpipes.

So this week’s news about Toyota is further confirmation of what could be the dawning of a new economic future here.

It’s certainly balm for this area’s collective soul, finally, to be able to look ahead to what may be rather than to mourn for what once was.