Even before it can be finished, the sprawling new Toyota electric-vehicle battery plant in Randolph County is expanding.

Company officials announced last week that the carmaker is increasing its investment in the project by a whopping $2.1 billion (yes, that’s billion with a “b”), swelling the grand total to $5.9 billion.

This, after Toyota North America previously upped its investment in the plant by $2.5 billion in August 2022.

And after it already had expanded its projected workforce from 1,750 jobs to 2,100.

As staff reporter Richard Craver wrote in Thursday’s News & Record, this means Toyota is quadrupling the original $1.29 billion it planned to spend on the project.

The additional investment will pay for two new production buildings at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in Liberty.

This makes it the largest economic development project in North Carolina. Ever.

Larger than Apple offices and data facility coming to Wake and Catawba counties ($846 million).

And larger than the planned Wolfspeed semiconductor plant coming to Siler City ($5 billion).

To put it another way, big ain’t the word for this.

The unexpected good news is especially encouraging for the Triad, whose collective heart has been broken, time and again, by near misses, most recently, and most painfully, in 2018, when a $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda vehicle assembly plant had seemed a sure thing … until it wasn’t, and the project went to Huntsville, Ala., instead.

But the Triad made an impression even if it didn’t make the sale. Toyota came back, affirming the sizeable gamble area business and government leaders made in creating the megasite.

To be sure, for all the money being spent on Toyota’s end, the largest economic development deal in state history also required one of the largest incentives packages in state history: $435 million in performance-based sweeteners.

Time was when such a deal would have seemed unthinkable — or at least would have been fiercely debated. But paying to play at the high-stakes table for “transformational” employers is the way of the world today.

Hence, the more than $15 million in incentives offered by Guilford County last week to an upstart, Winston-Salem-based cellular therapeutics company, ProKidney LLC, if it chooses to build a $458 million facility in Greensboro.

What is also the way of the world is the focus by Toyota and other automakers on electric and hybrid vehicles. Not that there aren’t question marks.

The Biden administration has set a goal for 67% of new car sales in the U.S. to be EVs by 2032, though that share of the new car sales market was only 5.8% in 2022.

There will be other obstacles.

At current prices EVs are not affordable for many Americans, not to mention most new cars these days.

Then there will be spiraling demand for the lithium, zinc, nickel, graphite and other materials needed to make EV batteries.

Still, Toyota plans to produce no fewer than 30 battery-powered electric vehicle models by 2030. It already manufactures 22.

Bold? Audacious? Risky?

Maybe. But that’s the nature of cutting-edge science and technology.

It’s the nature of ProKidney LLC, which uses a patient’s own cells to repair damaged kidneys.

It’s the nature of Boom Supersonic, the fledgling company that plans to build supersonic passenger jets at PTI Airport.

As these companies see it, the potential upsides are well worth the risk.

And despite his own skepticism about the availability of enough raw materials to meet the demand for EV batteries, The Washington Post’s George Will concedes that innovation tends to finds way. “(T)he history of science is a story of pleasant and unanticipated surprises,” Will wrote last week.

Meanwhile, Toyota is running ads on local radio touting its enthusiasm for the Triad and its leadership is touting its efforts to reduce carbon emissions “as much as possible, and as soon as possible.”

God bless ‘em.

But they wouldn’t be doing good if they didn’t also see in it an opportunity to do well. And clearly they do.

As we’ve sometimes learned the hard way here in the Triad, there are no sure things. But this may be as close to one as we’re ever going to get.