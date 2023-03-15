If you're of a certain age, you may remember your first model railroad.

You also may remember what happened when your “electric train” took a curve too fast.

It jumped the tracks and tumbled (if you were lucky) onto your mother’s shag carpet.

Same thing can happen to the real thing, only the consequences are much more severe.

If we’re lucky only the train sustains damage. If we’re not, the health and safety of an entire community could be threatened.

Such was the case with a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio (population 4,700), on Feb. 3, releasing toxic chemicals from five ruptured tank cars that ignited a massive fire.

The 150-car train measured more than 1.7 miles long, yet had a crew of only three, including a trainee. According to a National Transportation Safety Board report, it derailed because a wheel bearing overheated.

A tiger had a thorn in its paw.

The train’s crew should have known that, but an alarm that should alerted them didn’t work. More safety detectors, placed more closely together, could have prevented the accident, safety experts say.

But they weren't. So among the chemicals released into the groundwater, air and soil in East Palestine were vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate and ethylene glycol monobutyl ethers, which are about as ominous as they sound. By Feb. 8, the spill had killed approximately 3,500 fish.

There have been three other derailments since. In fact, only hours before Norfolk Southern’s CEO was about to testify before Congress about East Palestine, another Norfolk Southern train derailed in Alabama.

Approximately 30 cars caromed off the tracks in White Plains, Ala., on March 9, though no hazardous materials were spilled. It was the third derailment in a month.

When asked about those incidents a Norfolk Southern spokesman told The Associated Press: “Derailments are a very loose term. Derailment could mean as little as one wheel off the track."

For the record, the third of those incidents, in Springfield, Ohio, involved 28 cars jumping the tracks, though no hazardous materials were spilled there, either.

But four empty tank cars that had carried diesel exhaust fluid and a wastewater treatment additive were among the cars that derailed, a Norfolk Southern spokesman said.

Meanwhile, in East Palestine residents remain understandably frustrated and angry. Some want to move but can’t sell their houses after the chemical spill there. Others are still wary of how safe water is to drink and air is to breathe there.

“Who is going to buy contaminated land?" East Palestine resident Jim Stewart asked Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw during a Feb. 22 town hall meeting on CNN. "Who is going to buy contaminated land? The older people are willing to stay and live it out. The younger bunch, they are smarter. They’re thinking of their families. I wouldn’t want my grandchildren here. We don’t know if the ground is going to be good enough to grow grass. There are too many unknowns.”

People shouldn’t have to pay so dearly for the mistakes of others

Which brings us to the "R word."

Some of us believe that the economy performs best when businesses are unfettered by regulations but there must be reasonable rules in place to protect the safety of workers and the general public.

We don't appeat to have them here.

The New York Times reports that the Federal Railroad Administration has allowed the multibillion-dollar industry to set some of its own standards and that it often suggests rules rather than mandate them.

A bipartisan bill in the U.S. Senate would change some of that. Co-sponsored by Sens. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, and J.D. Vance, a Republican, both of Ohio, the bill would tighten requirements for trains that carry hazardous materials, increase fines for safety violations and provide $27 million for research on safety improvements.

That would be a start, though Norfolk Southern doesn't seem overjoyed at the prospect.

“I am determined to make this right,” Shaw told senators. But he has not endorsed the Senate legislation.

And the House, which itself has gone off the rails lately with deep divisions and reckless rhetoric, should pass it as well, though it’s not clear that it would.

But this is not about rules for rules’ sake. It’s about accountability, common decency and more important, identifying and resolving potential accidents before they happen.

Reminding Shaw that the railroad industry avoided a major strike with federal intervention, Vance said: “You cannot ask the government to bail you out and then resist basic public safety.”

But like the proverbial little engine that could, Norfolk Southern seems to think it can.

The railroad says it will spend more than $21 million to support for more than 4,000 families in East Palestine.

But a company that reported a record operating income of $4.8 billion last — and a net income of $3.3 billion — has not committed to paying for long-term medical costs, health care and economic damages from the derailment.

It should. It made this mess. It should clean it up. All of it.