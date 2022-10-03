Our Opinion: Triad Stage is back for a second act

After a two-year intermission that some feared might become a final curtain, Triad Stage is back.

As Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane reported in Sunday’s News & Record, the nonprofit professional regional theater will return this week after weathering not only the pandemic but the loss of both of its founders and driving forces.

Preview performances of Triad Stage’s latest production, “Rebellious,” begin Tuesday at the 300-seat Pyrle Theatre in downtown Greensboro. Opening night is Friday for the play, which is set amid one of the most famous and consequential chapters in Greensboro’s history.

Written by North Carolina playwright Mike Wiley, “Rebellious” tells the story of four Bennett College students, or “Bennett Belles,” who take part in the seminal sit-ins at the F.W. Woolworth store. The old Woolworth site has since been preserved and remade into the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, only a few doors down South Elm Street from Triad Stage.

In a sense, both buildings have been reborn after teetering on the brink of oblivion.

The old Woolworth would have been torn down to make room for another parking lot if it had not become the museum, thanks to the vision of a pair of local leaders, county Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston and former City Council member and state Rep. Earl Jones.

Triad Stage, founded by Richard Whittington and Preston Lane, was turned from the empty shell of an old Montgomery Ward department store into a first-class performance space where you can almost reach out and touch the actors. Now, at last, it’s returning with new productions, live and in person, after its future had seemed doubtful, at best.

First, Whittington left in June 2019, and now works as associate vice chancellor for advancement at the UNC School of the Arts.

Next, the theater closed in March 2020 as COVID gripped the city, and carried on with online performances.

Making that bad situation worse, Whittington’s co-founder, Preston Lane, resigned amid allegations of sexual abuse from some male students he taught as a part-time instructor at UNCG. (Lane has denied the allegations and no criminal charges or civil lawsuits have been filed against him in Guilford County.) Any one of those setbacks was damaging enough in itself, much less all three. Then again, Triad Stage has faced long odds and steep challenges from day one in the Court of Conventional Wisdom. A regional professional theater? You can’t do that. Certainly not here.

And yet they did. Triad Stage first opened its doors in 2002. And this week the show goes on, with “Rebellious.” Other productions will follow in a 20th season that will include three plays, two concerts and a workshop.

That said, Triad Stage 2.0 has had to walk before it runs.

It is operating with only a quarter of the staff it once had. So it had to be streamlined and, to some degree, re-imagined before flipping the switch again on its marquee. Mitchel Sommers, the retired executive director of Community Theatre of Greensboro, was brought aboard as the interim executive director.

Sarah Hankins became the new artistic director. An arts consultant from Durham helped the board to navigate that process. Triad Stage’s leadership also wisely sought input from its supporters and the community.

As for the choice of “Rebellious” to headline its grand reopening, it seems a perfect fit, with its topical subject matter, its nod to local history and its deep local roots.

Beyond the playwright’s North Carolina connections, the production was inspired by Bennett alumna Linda B. Brown’s book, “The Belles of Liberty.”

Its director, Donna Bradby, teaches theater at N.C. A&T.

One of its stars, Donald Elise Watkins, is a Greensboro native who has appeared in movies and television.

A pair of A&T professors, David Tidwell and Gregory Horton, are the play’s scenic designer and costume designer, respectively.

N.C. A&T and UNCG students will comprise part of the cast.

The play’s storyline seems compelling enough, as it explores friendships and self-realization against a roiling backdrop of racial and social upheaval.

The story of Triad Stage has been compelling in its own right. After more than 140 productions (20 of them world premieres), it continues this week.

And thankfully, there’s no ending in sight.