Our Opinion: Trump’s legacy

Many Americans will be on pins and needles today, wondering if outgoing President Trump will have one last, unpleasant surprise for the nation.

He’s expected to pardon or commute the sentences of up to 100 people today, a crowd that includes white-collar criminals and high-profile rappers. And some have speculated, based on White House leaks, that he may try to pardon himself or members of his family for what are, at the moment, undefined crimes.

It would be an unprecedented presidential act — in keeping with a president who has always done things his own way, a trait that still cheers his many supporters, who number among the millions and wish he had found some way to remain in office for another five or six terms.

As for tomorrow, he plans to leave for Mar-a-Lago in the morning, from where he’s expected to host a televised, open-air, open-faced political rally — at the same time as President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

It will be one more act of rudeness on the world stage.