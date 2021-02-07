Our Opinion: Trump’s trial

This president’s second trial, on the single charge of incitement of insurrection, begins Tuesday. If he is convicted, a separate vote could be taken to determine whether he would be allowed to run for office in the future.

His defense team plans to argue that the First Amendment protected his speech, and he shouldn’t be held responsible for the Capitol riot because he didn’t specifically order the mob to “engage in destructive behavior.”

But his prosecutors say his guilt is evident — and the Republicans know it.

Skeptics say that Trump won’t be convicted — there aren’t enough Republicans willing to risk the displeasure of the party’s base.

But skeptics also said he’d never be elected in the first place, so you never know.

In the meantime, hundreds of insurrectionists — and the evidence points to Trump supporters, not antifa, who specifically hunted for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — are now being arrested and prosecuted.

And voting technology company Smartmatic is suing Fox News, three of its hosts and two former lawyers for Trump — Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell — for $2.7 billion for falsely claiming that it helped steal the election.