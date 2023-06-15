“In my administration I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law.”

— Donald Trump, 2016

Are we all treated equally under the law?

As wonderful as those words may sound as an ideal, in the real world, well, it depends …

On the color of one’s skin.

The size of one’s bank account.

The quality of one’s legal counsel.

And the judge who hears the case.

Now should we add whether someone is running for president to the list?

If anyone else had done what Donald Trump has allegedly done, would we even be having this conversation?

To recap:

Trump took reams of classified documents to his home at Mar-a-Lago.

He lied about them.

He told others to lie about them.

He bragged about them.

He claimed they were his.

He hid them in a bedroom, a ballroom, a bathroom and a shower.

He defied requests to return them.

Is it any wonder Trump has become the first former U.S. president to face a judge on federal charges?

Trump was indicted last week by special counsel Jack Smith, or as Trump describes him, a “thug.”

And to no one’s surprise, Trump pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts after moving the classified documents into his home and refusing repeated requests to return them.

Trump, who, by his account, has never, ever done anything wrong since birth, says he is being persecuted.

It’s all politically motivated, he says, another “witch hunt” calculated to derail his campaign.

He blames Joe Biden, the FBI, the “deep state,” anyone but himself. With characteristic hyperbole, the former president blustered about injustice after appearing in court Tuesday.

“Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country,” Trump told supporters. “Very sad thing to watch, a corrupt sitting president had his top political opponent arrested on fake and fabricated charges of which he and numerous other presidents would be guilty, right in the middle of a presidential election in which he’s losing very badly.”

But as a legal matter the indictment is both clear and compelling, given the mountains of evidence and Trump’s blatant disregard for national security.

As a political matter, it’s more complicated. Even of many of his detractors would just as soon he had not been indicted. He is the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination and they fret that this indictment will only add momentum to his campaign.

For now, at least, they’re right. Trump is a bully who relishes playing the victim and he already is using the indictment to rile his supporters and rev his fundraising machine.

Nearly half of respondents (47%) in a new ABC News/Ipsos poll see the federal indictment as politically motivated.

And, if anything, Trump has been nearly untouchable despite a scandal at nearly every turn.

But at some point, the rule of law has to matter.

Yes, Joe Biden and Mike Pence both possessed classified documents they shouldn’t have had. Yet, both cooperated fully with authorities and returned those documents once they were discovered.

Trump did not.

As for why Trump hoarded sensitive government papers like a miser and stored them here, there, anywhere, like an absent-minded teenager, who knows? To impress friends and visitors? To satisfy his ego? Or something worse?

Only he knows.

Whatever the motivation his actions were reckless, disrespectful and a potential threat to national security.

And he needs to be held to account.

As for that ABC/Ipsos poll, it also found that 48% of Americans believe Trump should have been charged with crimes, versus only 35% who said he should not have been. Forty-six percent said Trump should suspend his campaign. Further, 61% of Americans see the charges against Trump as very or somewhat serious, 63% of independents and even 38% of Republicans.

Which suggests that the justice system needs to stop worrying about “ramifications.”

Someone breaks the law, you call him on it.

Leave politics to the politicians and do your job.