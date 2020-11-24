Our Opinion: Trump's vaccine success

Just in time for the holiday season comes a little much-needed hope. The development of a promising COVID-19 vaccine — three versions, in fact — has assured Americans that a solution to the scourge is, if not just right around the corner, within sight of the corner.

While many have been doing their best to avoid infection and avoid infecting others, we’ve known for some time that the only real solution would be an effective vaccine. Now, the most optimistic projections say one could be provisionally available as early as next month.

Pfizer Inc. announced that the vaccine it’s testing is 95% effective. Pfizer says the vaccine is safe and has no serious side effects.

“This is an extraordinarily strong protection,” Dr. Ugur Sahin, the CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, Pfizer’s German partner, told The Associated Press.

Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of its vaccine, based on its good safety record. Pfizer is also seeking approval in Europe and the U.K.

“Our work to deliver a safe and effective vaccine has never been more urgent,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.