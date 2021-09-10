Our Opinion: Turning ‘what if’ into reality

“Alternate history” — a genre of fiction that asks “what if” of crucial historic events — can produce thought-provoking questions and insights.

Many have wondered over the last couple of decades: What if then-President George W. Bush had paid better attention to the memo titled “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in US,” delivered to him in August 2001? Or what if Osama bin Laden had been captured in Afghanistan, where he was hiding, in December 2001? For that matter, what if then-President Bill Clinton had ordered the assassination of bin Laden in 1998? Any of those decisions would have dramatically changed the course of these last 20 years.

But they’re still just questions with no definitive answers. Averting one disaster may have led to another, even worse. We just don’t know. We don’t get to travel down that timeline.

But we still ask.

The one that sticks with us: What if, rather than invest some $2.261 trillion (an estimate from Brown University) in a futile war, we’d invested that money in the U.S. (America first!): in education, affordable and attainable health care, infrastructure, and battling the rising effects of climate change?