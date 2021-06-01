Our Opinion: Ugly school assault is an outrage and concern

You may have seen the chilling cellphone video by now.
A group of eight intruders, all female, bursts into a classroom at Southern Guilford High School during a test.
They single out one of the students in the classroom and begin to slap, punch and kick her.
There is a mass of flailing arms and fists for a few sickening moments until the teacher seeks help from the school resource officer and other faculty.
One of the assailants, it turns out, is a 37-year-old adult — the mother of one of the attackers.
Other students in the class sit mostly silently and still. From shock? A sense of helplessness?
It’s hard to tell.
Thankfully, the injuries to the 14-year-old student who was assaulted were not serious.
She suffered “only” bruises and cuts. Judging from the video, it could have been worse.
Also, the teacher and other students could have been injured.
But the incident wasn’t merely a physical assault ... it was an assault on credulity and decency.
How could this happen and why?
As the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds reported last week, among the attackers were six students — three from Southern Guilford — plus an 18-year-old … and, of course, the 37-year-old adult parent.
From the shards of the details provided by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, the attack was retaliation for an earlier confrontation that Monday at a bus stop.
But no matter what precipitated the attack, there is no rational justification for it.
None.
And the participation by a parent was as despicable as it was disheartening.
Capt. Brian Hall, supervisor of school resource officers for the county, may have put it best.
“What happened Tuesday at Southern,” he said, “was an absolute disgrace.”
As for the ease with which the intruders strolled into the school, it is unsettling.
They walked through doors that were opening as other students were leaving.
Yet, had the doors not conveniently been open at an opportune time, the student who had been involved in the bus stop altercation was there to let them in anyway.
Complicating matters, school officials say, is that students and staff wear masks, making it harder to detect strangers who don’t belong.
And, remember, three of the alleged attackers were themselves Southern students.
What more could have been done?
Even more disturbing are the circumstances that preceded the incident.
It didn’t involve passions that erupted in the heat of the moment.
According to the sheriff’s officials, it was a planned attack, from recruiting and organizing the attackers to plotting their entry into the building. They knew whom they were looking for and where to find her.
Most disappointing of all is the monumental irresponsibility of the parent.
What could she have been thinking, if she was thinking at all?
Why was she a part of this instead of taking steps to prevent it?
And instead of considering other ways to resolve the girls’ differences?
Is this the example she wants to set for her daughter?
And what could she possibly envision as the outcome, beyond raw rage and revenge?
The fleeing attackers were caught in the parking lot and agreed to turn themselves in Tuesday.
Our children are now back in school, in person, which is supposed to be a good thing.
But some old problems that preceded COVID-19 may not have gone away … they may have only gone dormant.
For all of the challenges schools face, we certainly don’t need this one.
Maybe it’s an aberration. A fluke. A rare confluence of bad blood, terrible parenting and horrific judgment that’s unlikely to be repeated.
In any case, this kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and must not become the norm.
“I haven’t seen anything quite like this when you had multiple people who planned this type of assault and came together to carry it out,” Capt. Hall said.
We can only hope he doesn’t see it again.