Our Opinion: Ugly school assault is an outrage and concern

GREENSBORO — A group of eight people, including a parent, attacked a 14-year-old in her classroom at Southern Guilford High School on Tuesday morning, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

You may have seen the chilling cellphone video by now.

A group of eight intruders, all female, bursts into a classroom at Southern Guilford High School during a test.

They single out one of the students in the classroom and begin to slap, punch and kick her.

There is a mass of flailing arms and fists for a few sickening moments until the teacher seeks help from the school resource officer and other faculty.

One of the assailants, it turns out, is a 37-year-old adult — the mother of one of the attackers.

Other students in the class sit mostly silently and still. From shock? A sense of helplessness?

It’s hard to tell.

Thankfully, the injuries to the 14-year-old student who was assaulted were not serious.

She suffered “only” bruises and cuts. Judging from the video, it could have been worse.

Also, the teacher and other students could have been injured.

But the incident wasn’t merely a physical assault ... it was an assault on credulity and decency.

How could this happen and why?