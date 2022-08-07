Our Opinion: Unaffiliated and unheard

Separately and unequally.

That’s how the state of North Carolina is treating its biggest bloc of voters and it needs to end.

There are more voters who are registered as unaffiliated in the state (nearly 2.6 million) than either Democrats (nearly 2.5 million) or Republicans (2.2 million).

A large share of unaffiliated voters also happen to be younger. As of April, 47% of voters under 25 in the state were registered as unaffiliated, 42% of those ages 25-40.

So it makes absolutely no sense that the state Board of Elections makes seats available only to Democrats and Republicans, while effectively excluding 35% of registered voters in the state.

So, more power to unaffiliated Tar Heels, who are overdue for a voice at the table.

And more power to the nonpartisan nonprofit, Common Cause NC, among other plaintiffs, for filing a federal lawsuit on these voters’ behalf, calling the current membership rules “arbitrary and capricious and not rational.”

As it stands now, the sitting governor has the power to appoint three members to the Board of Elections from his or her party and two from lists of nominees submitted by the other largest party in the state.

In other words, only Democrats and Republicans.

The board’s makeup matters because of the sweeping and sensitive nature of its work. It investigates election fraud and campaign finance violations. It establishes rules for elections. And it has the authority to appoint four of the five members in each of the 100 county boards of elections.

But the current rules leave the largest group of voters in the state, well, on the outside looking in. And there is no logical, or ethical, defense for this.

“The state law barring plaintiffs and all other unaffiliated voters from serving on the State Board serves no public or valid purpose but instead is a means to entrench the Democratic and Republican political parties in power and give them exclusive control over the supervision, management and administration of the elections system,” says the Common Cause lawsuit.

Common Cause NC has spent much of its energy in recent years fighting gerrymandering in the state. The makeup of the Board of Elections is, arguably, a different kind of gerrymandering that creates oversized influence for Democrats and Republicans — whose numbers in the state are trending downward as the ranks of unaffiliated voters are growing.

Then there’s the question of trust, credibility and integrity.

Even though there is no credible evidence of widespread election fraud in North Carolina or anywhere else, that hasn’t stopped conspiracy peddlers.

An elections board that is more reflective of the people in the state can only build trust and buy-in.

You need to look no farther than Guilford County to see the State Elections Board’s influence, direct and indirect.

The state and county elections boards voted recently to deny an appeal that would have called for the school construction bond to be voided and held again. And the county board on Thursday rejected a complaint that would have called for the election for at-large seats on the Greensboro City Council to be reheld.

Of course, more room for unaffiliated voters on the board would mean less room for Democrats and Republicans. So be it.

The Democrats already are suffering heartburn as the Green Party presses its case for a place on the November ballot. Democrats worry that liberal Green candidates are more likely to siphon voters from their candidates.

They are especially worried about what impact Green candidates could have on what is expected to be a tight U.S. Senate race between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd.

(In fact, the State Board of Elections has played a role in that debate as well, voting 3-2 along party lines to deny the Green Party a place on the ballot before reversing that decision unanimously.)

But those are the breaks. You choose your nominee. You make your case. And you let the votes fall as they may.

As for unaffiliated voters, by any objective measure, it’s clear that the current way of appointing State Elections Board members is a relic of a different era.

The Common Cause lawsuit notes: “This law is destructive of our democracy because it undermines citizens’ confidence in the elections system. Limiting service on the State Board to members of the Democratic and Republican parties encourages citizens to believe that election officials are chosen to look out for their parties’ interests rather than see that elections are conducted fairly for all.”

And that, like gerrymandering, is anything but an exercise in democracy.