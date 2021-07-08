Our Opinion: UNC-Chapel Hill loses Hannah-Jones and more

The loss of Nikole Hannah-Jones by the UNC-Chapel Hill Hussman School of Journalism and Media is one more black eye for an overly politicized UNC System that has been punching itself in the eye for quite a while now. It’s also a loss for the UNC journalism students who could have benefited from Hannah-Jones’ intellect, talent and broad experience.

It seemed at first like a dream acquisition. And it should have been. Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter and MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant recipient — and, incidentally, an alumna of UNC’s journalism school — was hired in April as the school’s Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. Her appointment would instantly increase the school’s prestige. Would-be investigative journalists from throughout the country would flock to North Carolina to learn from her.

But the school’s offer included a low ball: While previous Knight chairs had regularly received tenure upon being hired, Hannah-Jones was only offered a five-year contract.