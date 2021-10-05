Our Opinion: UNCG's campaign and why it matters

Because UNCG opens new possibilities for its students, more than half of whom are the first in their family to attend college.

Because UNCG enriches Greensboro’s impressive cultural arts scene.

Because UNCG adds to this community’s growth. Of its more than 128,000 alumni, 95,000 live in North Carolina and 38,000 live within 25 miles of UNCG.

For longer than most of us realize, higher education has been a boon to Greensboro’s prosperity and quality of life.

In UNCG’s case, in particular, there might not be one without the other.

Greensboro was chosen as the home of the old State Normal and Industrial School back in 1892 because the citizens wanted it here. They approved $30,000 in bonds to construct its first buildings on 10 acres.

Then there is UNCG’s role in Greensboro’s broader higher education community, which includes a fellow UNC campus, N.C. A&T, as well as Bennett College, Greensboro College, Guilford College, GTCC and Elon University School of Law. Separately and together, they have helped to shape the history, culture and identity of the city.