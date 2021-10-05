Our Opinion: UNCG's campaign and why it matters

Begun as a college for women, what we know today as UNCG held its first classes in 1892 with 198 students and 15 faculty members.
At its inception, it was called the State Normal and Industrial School.
Then, in 1919, it became the North Carolina College for Women, and, in 1932 the Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina.
For some alumni, it’s still fondly remembered as “W.C.”
The institution was rechristened the University of North Carolina atGreensboro in 1963 and admitted its first male students in 1964.
But more has changed since its quaint beginnings than names and initials.
Today UNCG enrolls more than 19,000 students and employs more than 3,000 faculty. It is the sixth-largest university in the state and the largest in the Triad.
Like its sister institution to the east, N.C. A&T, you could call it a growth industry.
It’s about to grow some more.
Today UNCG will officially launch its first comprehensive fundraising campaign in 15 years.
Built around the theme “Light the Way,” the campaign will have a distinctly retro feel to it — in this age of digital dazzle, it intentionally will take a warmer, old-school approach.
The campaign began Tuesday afternoon with a ceremony followed by an installation of lights in front of Elliott University Center.
An army of volunteers will be dispatched with “a campaign in a box,” each containing informational materials … and a lantern.
Also on Tuesday, alumni and friends of UNCG were asked to turn on their porch lights in a show of support and to share the image on social media.
The goal is $200 million, $100 million of which will go to where it will matter most: student scholarships. The campaign rightly places a premium on college affordability and will help fund both need- and merit-based awards. Student loan debt in North Carolina totals more than $58 billion.
Also, $40 million to 40 endowed professorships; and $60 million to new academic programs, research and development, and the university’s athletics program.
The early returns have been promising. The “quiet phase” of the campaign already has raised nearly $114 million from corporate donors, foundations, alumni and other sources.
Why should any of this matter to you if you’re not an alumnus, a student or an employee of UNCG?
Because UNCG is a force in the local economy with an annual impact of an estimated $1 billion.
Because UNCG opens new possibilities for its students, more than half of whom are the first in their family to attend college.
Because UNCG enriches Greensboro’s impressive cultural arts scene.
Because UNCG adds to this community’s growth. Of its more than 128,000 alumni, 95,000 live in North Carolina and 38,000 live within 25 miles of UNCG.
For longer than most of us realize, higher education has been a boon to Greensboro’s prosperity and quality of life.
In UNCG’s case, in particular, there might not be one without the other.
Greensboro was chosen as the home of the old State Normal and Industrial School back in 1892 because the citizens wanted it here. They approved $30,000 in bonds to construct its first buildings on 10 acres.
Then there is UNCG’s role in Greensboro’s broader higher education community, which includes a fellow UNC campus, N.C. A&T, as well as Bennett College, Greensboro College, Guilford College, GTCC and Elon University School of Law. Separately and together, they have helped to shape the history, culture and identity of the city.
In particular, UNCG and A&T are partners in the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering. UNCG also has collaborated with Cone Health, GTCC and A&T to create Union Square Campus, which provides state-of-the-art training for nursing students at the associate’s, bachelor’s and doctoral levels.
As for history and tradition, what is past has been prologue at UNCG. When UNCG students, white and Black, joined A&T students in the Greensboro sit-ins in 1960, they foreshadowed the partnerships the two schools enjoy today and the strong threads of inclusiveness in UNCG’s current mission.
In pointing out that UNCG’s enrollment is more than 50% students of color, Chancellor Frank Gilliam said in an interview that inclusiveness is “in the university’s DNA.”
Gilliam also acknowledged that UNCG has to work harder than some other institutions whose names are national brands. “We’ve got to earn it,” he said. “We’ve got to hustle. We’ve got to just not rely on our name.”
So consider this editorial another reminder of the blessings Greensboro enjoys, spiritually and financially, from being home to so many fine colleges and universities.
When we invest in them, we invest in us.