Our Opinion: Unsportsmanlike conduct at BYU

Sports fans have never been particularly known for their decorum.

Ask any opposing player who has ventured into the sweatbox at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where an inventive student cheering section has raised jeering visiting teams and coaches to an art form.

But there are limits.

And there is a difference between ribbing the bad guys and simply being meanspirited and ugly.

At least one spectator crossed that line last week at a volleyball tournament in Provo, Utah, during a match between Brigham Young University and, incidentally, a visiting team from Duke.

A spectator shouted racist insults at a Black Duke player, over and over.

That he had the shameless nerve to say these things, loudly, in public, is disturbing enough. Time was when people were actually embarrassed by such thoughts and at least kept them to themselves. Not anymore.

Almost as disturbing was the slow-motion reaction to it by Brigham Young officials.

The Duke player, Rachel Richardson, reportedly was called the n-word by the fan every time she served the ball.

The fan was sitting in the BYU student section, we are told, but was not a student. Richardson, the only Black starter for Duke, also allegedly was warned to watch her back by a fan who may or may not have been the same person.

Richardson heard these things.

Her teammates heard things.

Her coaches heard things.

Other fans heard things.

Her opponents and their coaches heard these things.

And yet nobody did anything about it.

Not even Duke’s coaching staff.

A police officer was stationed by the Blue Devil bench, but that was all.

The match went on, without interruption.

The fan later was banned from all on-campus BYU athletic events.

Duke’s final game in the tournament, against Rider University, was moved to a different site with limited spectators.

And BYU eventually did issue a written statement condemning the fan’s actions.

“We will not tolerate behavior of this kind,” the statement said. “Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics holds a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior. We wholeheartedly apologize to Duke University and especially its student-athlete competing last night for what they experienced. We want BYU athletic events to provide a safe environment for all, and there is no place for behaviors like this in our venues.”

But the tepid response to the incident, as it unfolded, spoke almost as loudly as the slurs themselves.

The match should have been halted. The fan should have been ejected.

Someone from Brigham Young should have addressed the crowd immediately and warned that such conduct was not acceptable and would not be tolerated.

Understandably, Richardson was shaken. Who wouldn’t be?

But the 19-year-old sophomore handled herself throughout it all with dignity and grace. In a statement posted on Twitter she complimented the sportsmanship of the BYU players and said she did not believe that fan’s conduct was a reflection on them.

“This is not the first time this has happened in college athletics and sadly it likely will not be the last time,” Richardson added.

Sadly, she’s right. It has happened before, and not only at collegiate events ...

In February, a Massachusetts high school decided to cancel athletic events against another school for the remainder of the school year after a player on the girls basketball team was targeted with racial taunts from student fans during a game.

In March in El Dorado Hills, Calif., a student spectator mocked Black and Latina players with monkey noises and barks during a high school championship soccer game.

And even at the highest levels of sports, pro basketball and baseball report racial slurs from fans in some cities.

... And it will happen again. The question is what we do about it.

To be clear, one of the allures of going to sporting events (or even yelling at the TV in your den) is getting a little bit crazy.

Fans are entitled to be rowdy partisans at sporting events.

The are entitled to chant and boo and rag the refs.

They are not entitled to abuse athletes with nasty epithets and hateful insults for simply being who they are.