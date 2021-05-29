Our Opinion: Unworthy judges of racial education

He portrayed illegal immigrants crossing the Southern border as “rapists” and “drug dealers.” He called Black athletes protesting police brutality “sons of bitches” and said they should be fired. He claimed that a U.S. federal judge, an American citizen born in Indiana, would be unfair to him because “He’s a Mexican.” He repeatedly retweeted messages from white supremacist Twitter accounts. He called Haiti and African countries “s---hole countries.” He reduced U.S. refugee intake to historic lows and drastically reduced legal immigration. Hate crimes against minorities surged under his administration, often committed by people who chanted his name. Despite his occasional, tepid denouncements, leaders of the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis saw in him a kindred spirit and gave him their full support.
And now the people who want nothing more than to return him to power also want to dictate what schools can and can’t teach our children about racism.
Across the country, there’s been an organized, concerted effort among Republicans to pass state and federal bills that limit or prevent the inclusion of the Pulitzer Prize winning The 1619 Project and “critical race theory,” a decades-old field of academic study, in school curricula. They’re often accompanied by bills that ban diversity training for federal employees and the military.
We doubt many of the people pushing these bills have read The 1619 Project — or could accurately describe critical race theory. Both expand on the conventional understanding of racism in America — but considering the events of the past year and the public’s growing awareness of the complexity of the topic, that’s a good thing. We need more discussion about race, not less.
In North Carolina, Republicans in the legislature are seeking to limit discussion of race through House Bill 324, with the Orwellian title “Ensuring Dignity & Nondiscrimination/Schools,” described by Republican House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, as a bill that “takes aim at critical race theory.” The bill has passed the House and now sits with the Senate.
On the surface, it sounds innocuous, with provisions to prohibit the teaching that “One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex,” and “An individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.” We agree that those precepts, if taught, would be wrong.
But no one is teaching any of those things in a North Carolina public school. As Rep. James Gailliard, D-Nash, says, it’s really a “don’t-hurt-my-feelings bill” that would limit discussion of race in the classroom. “What this bill does is it keeps history out of our schools,” Gailliard said. “This is an act to ensure discrimination, fanaticism, bigotry.”
This wouldn’t be half as offensive if Republican legislators hadn’t also been busy this last year complaining that social media platforms that removed right-wing racist and sexist posts were practicing “cancel culture.” They said the same when Dr. Seuss’ parent company stopped printing a handful of portrayals of negative racial stereotypes.
These are the people who think they have the moral integrity and insight to know what our schools should teach about racism.
This isn’t to suggest that all Republicans or Republican legislators are racist — they certainly are not. But many of them, we think, are more interested in promoting a feel-good, mythological America that fits with their political agendas than the real-life, messier version that reveals America’s racial failings and challenges.
They want us to trust them to decide what our children need to know.
We don’t. They should abandon these bills — and pick up a reading list instead.