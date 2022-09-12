Our Opinion: Use only as directed

Like one of those preternaturally cheery ads for the latest wonder drugs, which seem to be everywhere all the time, the city’s new roadside surveillance cameras promise an alluring new prescription for public safety.

So far, so good since they were installed earlier this year. The cameras have been reasonably effective in preventing and solving some crimes in Greensboro.

So last week the City Council voted unanimously to increase the dosage, more than doubling the original total.

As the News & Record’s Kenwyn Caranna reported, 15 new cameras will be added to the 10 already installed.

The devices are called automated license plate reading cameras, or ALPRs, designed to focus on vehicles, not human beings, snapping photos of passing vehicles from the rear. This enables them to record the make, model, color, license plate and state that issued the plate of each vehicle, as well as details such as roof racks and bumper stickers.

And why not? With a short-staffed police force and uncomfortably high crime rates, plus apparent public demand for more cameras, that seems to make sense.

But patient beware: There could be unpleasant side effects.

Some users may experience abuse, infringements on privacy and a lack of transparency.

The good news is that the cameras have generally done what they were intended to do when they were posted at some rights of way along streets in the city.

From almost the start, the cameras, which are not owned by the city but leased from an Atlanta-based company, have made a difference.

They have helped police detectives to recover stolen cars and even identified vehicles used in violent crimes. In fact, early on, officers used information from the cameras to identify a vehicle used in a wave of convenience store robberies, resulting in two arrests.

Police also made three arrests in a shooting case with assistance from the cameras.

The company that provides the rental cameras, Flock Safety, cross-references its data with the National Crime Information Center. This enables it to match license plate numbers with outstanding warrants, missing persons cases and stolen vehicles. In one case, this allowed police to trace and arrest a driver with outstanding warrants. In turn, the driver provided leads on two accomplices who were arrested as well.

As for the potential side effects?

Even in an era in which everyone seems to be on YouTube and TikTock, there is still the fear of intrusion and invasion of privacy.

But, again, the cameras are designed to focus on vehicles, not on people.

There also are transparency concerns. In fact, one arose at last week’s City Council meeting.

Hester Petty, who often has addressed the council on public safety and social justice issues, said she had yet to hear back on a public records request for more information about the camera program … that she submitted in October of last year.

“I believe the public has a right to know what kind of surveillance is being done by police in Greensboro, the depth and breadth of that surveillance, its cost to taxpayers and its effectiveness,” Petty said.

And it has a right not to have to wait nearly 12 months for a response.

Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson correctly directed the city manager to see to it that Petty gets the information she asked for and is entitled to.

That said, one of the reasons the camera initiative is being expanded is because residents want it to be. They are concerned about rising crime in their communities.

But even the best medicines can turn harmful if they are misused.

As with body-worn police cameras, there is a lot of good that can come from this technology — if it used properly.

That means the city should keep an eye on who’s keeping an eye on us.

Especially in this case, when it involves an outside vendor.

Trust ... but verify.