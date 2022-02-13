Our Opinion: Violent rhetoric must be rejected

In a country already saturated with political exaggeration, outright lies and gaffes galore, it’s difficult for one misstatement to stand out. But a Republican Party official succeeded in making that happen earlier this month.
No, this isn’t about the Gazpacho police.
It was in the resolution written by Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, intended to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for taking part in the U.S. House investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection — which the RNC defined as “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” McDaniel repeated the same language in an interview with The Washington Post.
Outrage ensued. Critics, both Republicans and Democrats, were quick to remind McDaniel that no one should consider the violence performed by the Jan. 6 insurrectionists to be “legitimate political discourse.”
RNC officials quickly backpedaled, saying that phrase had been added hastily and not properly vetted — though as we write on Friday, before the document has received a final vote, it’s still there.
And McDaniel said that she didn’t mean the violent people, but others who had been caught up in the investigation even though they hadn’t even attended the rally.
There are two major problems with that.
One is that no one is persecuting those people. They’re being asked to testify before a legitimate investigative body.
The other is that some people do see such violence as “legitimate political discourse.” The RNC censure statement encourages that interpretation.
This group seems to include Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who are defining the alleged violent protesters currently in federal custody as “political prisoners” worthy of our sympathy.
In Arizona, Republican Senate candidate Jim Lamon has released a campaign ad depicting himself in an armed showdown with Democratic leaders, including incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly. This is in especially poor taste, given that Kelly’s wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, still suffers the effects of being shot 10 years ago.
Late last month, Michigan state Senate candidate Mike Detmer told a crowd of supporters to bring guns to polling places. “… If we can’t change the tide, we need to be prepared to lock and load,” he said at a meet and greet last month. “So you ask, ‘What can we do?’ Show up armed.”
And then there’s our own state’s Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who in August promised “bloodshed” if he didn’t approve of the outcome of the next presidential election.
Some may say this is simple and harmless hyperbole that appeals to conservatives’ gun-culture leanings — not meant to be taken too seriously.
But this is all occurring while election officials and school board members across the country are fielding death threats for simply doing their jobs.
“You and your family will be killed very slowly,” read a text message received by Tricia Raffensperger after her husband, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, refused to “find” enough votes to overturn the election in Trump’s favor.
Many, like Greene and Cawthorn, are leaning heavily into metaphors about “revolution” to overthrow “tyrants.” They’re feeding the notion that, if citizens are unhappy with their representatives, they can just pick up their guns and chase elected officials out of office, with the blessing of the Founding Fathers. It’s not only absurd — it’s dangerous.
This threat of violence festers in the air of a nation that is already on edge because of a pandemic, as well as economic and social challenges. It creates more anxiety and uncertainty in the general population — which may be why they’re doing it. A party that plays up threats of violence for political advantage deserves to be rejected at the ballot box.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, while sentencing a Jan. 6 insurrectionist to a six-month prison term last week, said, “It needs to be crystal clear that it is not patriotism, it is not standing up for America, it is not legitimate political discourse and it is not justified to descend on the nation’s capital at the direction of a disappointed candidate and disrupt the electoral process.”
We hope that statement will reverberate across the country.
If the Republican Party doesn’t want to be the party of political violence, it needs to take definitive steps to correct its course, beginning now.