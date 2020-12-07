Our Opinion: Voter ID ... again

Among the many chaotic elements of the 2020 election — which includes a candidate who lost but refuses to concede and threats of violence against election officials for doing their jobs — it’s disappointing to see the issue of voter ID raise its head in North Carolina once again.

Last week, a federal appeals court reversed an earlier federal court decision to temporarily block voter ID in North Carolina, which Republican legislators passed and tried to amend into the state constitution in 2018.

"Now that a federal appeals court has approved North Carolina's voter ID law and constitutional amendment, they must be implemented for the next election cycle in our state," N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, a primary sponsor of the voter ID law, said in a statement on his website.

It’s not a done deal yet — there’s still some legal wrangling to be resolved — but the ruling draws North Carolina closer to joining the states that require photo IDs to vote.

The previous federal ruling cited historic Republican efforts to make it harder for Black people to vote, such as in a 2013 voter ID law.

But the three-judge panel last week said that though the earlier law was an attempt to disenfranchise minorities, this one wasn’t.