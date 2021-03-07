Our Opinion: Voting rights on the block

Such commissions have in the past received bipartisan support in the N.C. House, though the state Senate has declined to take them up.

And it would effectively nullify the voter suppression bills currently being pushed by states like Georgia and Pennsylvania.

In other words, it would bolster free and fair elections.

Pence, however, sees nothing commendable in the bill and criticized it by repeating some of the more salacious — and false — claims being made to oppose it.

For the record, the bill wouldn’t ban voter ID “from coast to coast” as Pence claims. But it would require states with voter ID laws to allow voters who do not show ID to instead submit a signed statement under penalty of perjury attesting to their identity and eligibility to vote.

This type of “reasonable impediment clause” was a provision of North Carolina’s last attempt to pass voter ID.

No, the bill wouldn’t ensure “that millions of illegal immigrants are quickly registered to vote.” There are plenty of provisions to prevent that.