As if we didn’t know before, we do now.

The Republican-controlled legislature in North Carolina isn’t simply ambivalent about public schools in North Carolina. It's downright contemptuous of them.

How else to explain that, even as the General Assembly continues to nickel and dime public schools, it intends to expand, by leaps and bounds, the amount of taxpayer money that would go to private schools?

Identical bills in both chambers of the legislature would more than double the amount of taxpayer money that pays for vouchers for students who attend K-12 private schools in the state.

To add insult to audacity, GOP lawmakers also plan, effective in the 2024-25 school year, to make the vouchers available to students of any income level, meaning wealthy students also would be eligible for the awards, called “Opportunity Scholarships.”

Let that marinate for a moment.

Theoretically a millionaire could receive assistance for private school tuition … from the taxes you pay.

Already the income threshold for eligibility for vouchers had been creeping upward over the years. Currently, a four-person family that makes $89,841.50 annually qualifies at the top of the scale.

Under the new legislation, anyone would. Te awards would range in value from more than $7,000 annually for families with the lowest incomes to $3,000 a year for the wealthiest.

And, yes, the same GOP that fought a judge’s order to adequately fund the neediest school systems in the state plans to write bigger checks to private schools without knowing or caring about either the irony or the hypocrisy of it all.

And the same GOP that proposes paltry raises to public school teachers ($250 over two years for veteran teachers, the governor said) sees nothing wrong with siphoning more and more money away from public schools at the same time.

So, who could blame Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, for accusing the General Assembly of legislative malpractice?

In a YouTube video released Monday, the governor declared “a state of emergency” and accused Republicans of attempting "to choke the life out of public education."

Cooper cited Republicans’ preoccupation with “culture wars” in the classrooms.

He attacked their plans to further cut taxes for the wealthy. “This drops an atomic bomb on education by reducing the state budget by 20%,” he said.

Adn the governor pointed out the thousands of teacher vacancies in the state that won’t be filled by offering modest wages.

“These ideas spell disaster that requires emergency action," Cooper said.

Spokespersons for House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger dismissed Cooper’s statement as a “publicity stunt.” The governor certainly didn't lack for extreme language in his remarks.

But, given the circumstances, he's entitled. The numbers don’t lie.

During the current school year, $133 million in Opportunity Scholarships went to more than 25,500 students in 540 schools. If the Senate passes the bill as the House already has, the program would swell to more $500 million annually by 2031.

Meanwhile, according to the state Office of Management and Budget, the increase in voucher dollars would decrease public school funding by more than $200 million.

Some analysts say the amount would likely be higher, including a voucher supporter, Robert Luebke, director of the Center for Effective Education at the John Locke Foundation. Luebke told WRAL that the losses could be more severe if public schools are forced to cut staff.

The House bill’s primary sponsor, incidentally, is Mecklenburg County Rep. Tricia Cotham, a recent Democrat turned Republican whose vote was instrumental in overriding the governor’s veto of much tighter abortion restrictions in North Carolina.

As for how bad this looks, who cares?

There's no shame to the GOP’s game. With veto-proof majorities in both chambers of the legislature, who needs to be coy? You do what you want.

At least you do until enough constituents — Democrat, Republican and unaffiliated — rise up and a draw a line.

And they just may when they realize that this may sound like a joke but the GOP's serious.

Vouchers for anyone, regardless of income? That's rich.

And it's for real.