Our Opinion: Was it something he said? Absolutely.

Sad to say, bad behavior at public meetings in Greensboro is not exactly uncommon.
Even so, what happened at last week’s virtual session of the city Zoning Commission was both stunning and disgraceful.
A member of that board, local contractor Tony Collins, has since apologized for what he said and did. And we take him at his word that he regrets his condescending treatment of a speaker “from the floor,” via videoconference, during the discussion of a rezoning matter.
Here is a brief recap of that exchange with Dr. Carrie Rosario, as reported last week by the News & Record’s Richard Barron:
As Collins, who is white, challenges the comments of Rosario, who is Black, he refers to her as “Mrs. Rosario.”
Rosario: “It’s Dr. Rosario, thank you.”
Collins: “If Mrs. Rosario has something ...”
Rosario: “Dr. Rosario.”
Collins: “I’m sorry. Your name says on here Carrie Rosario. Hey, Carrie.”
Rosario: “It’s Dr. Rosario. I (wouldn’t) call you Tony, so please, sir, call me as I would like to be called. That’s how I’m identified.”
Collins: “It doesn’t really matter.”
Rosario: “It matters to me. Out of respect I would like you to call me by the name I’m asking you to call me by.”
Collins: “Your screen says Carrie Rosario.”
Rosario: “My name is Dr. Carrie Rosario and it really speaks very negatively of you as a commissioner to be disrespectful.”
Collins: “I’m not trying to be disrespectful, but you’re negotiating something that happened four years ago.”
Regardless of the merits of the zoning issue at hand, this was unacceptable.
Collins was patronizing and unwilling to extend a simple professional courtesy by displaying the kind of manners most of our mothers taught us as children.
Meanwhile, to Rosario’s credit, she never yelled or screamed. She barely raised her voice.
And she surely deserved better than she got from a person appointed by the City Council to represent her. The council agreed. By a unanimous vote, Collins was removed from the board two days later.
By week’s end, he’d had second thoughts about his conduct.
“There is no good excuse for my interaction with Dr. Rosario so I will not try to offer one,” Collins wrote in a letter sent to the council that he copied to the News & Record. “Citizens deserve better. ... I failed to live up to my own standards and to yours. I regret that sincerely.”
Collins also said he had sought to call Rosario, whom, he said, had in return left him “a gracious message.”
“I am so appreciative of her reaching back to me after I called her,” he told the News & Record. “She didn’t have to and she did.”
In so many words (much better chosen this time around), Collins insisted that the exchange at last week’s meeting isn’t who he is and that he’s not quite sure what got into him.
Maybe it was the gruff-and-tumble way construction guys are accustomed to doing business, he suggested. “We fight and tussle all day long and then we’re friends at the end of the day,” he said.
In any case, a city board meeting is not a hard-hat site. And Collins should have known that.
The fact that Rosario is both a person of color and a woman made the exchange all the more jarring and disconcerting — especially after she politely asked be addressed as “Dr. Rosario” over Collins’ persistent refusal to honor the request. There was a time, no long ago, when, regardless of their age or station in life, African Americans had to endure the indignity of being called by their first names (or worse) by white people of all ages.
Yet even if you strip away the factors of race and gender, Collins’ conduct still was inappropriate.
Last week’s Zoning Commission meeting, like most public meetings during the COVID outbreak, was conducted virtually. But as we transition back to in-person meetings, this might be a good opportunity to make the reset a fresh start, with more mutual respect and civility.
Who would have thought that being able to meet in person, face to face, in often-packed county commissioner or council chambers, was a privilege?
As COVID has taught us, it was.
Now, maybe Tony Collins’ hard lesson can be a teachable moment for us all.
So, when we’re blessed (sooner we hope, rather than later) to gather again in big rooms in big numbers, let’s pledge to do it better.
Even in Guilford County, it really is possible to disagree without being disagreeable.
