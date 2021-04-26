Our Opinion: Was it something he said? Absolutely.

Collins also said he had sought to call Rosario, whom, he said, had in return left him “a gracious message.”

“I am so appreciative of her reaching back to me after I called her,” he told the News & Record. “She didn’t have to and she did.”

In so many words (much better chosen this time around), Collins insisted that the exchange at last week’s meeting isn’t who he is and that he’s not quite sure what got into him.

Maybe it was the gruff-and-tumble way construction guys are accustomed to doing business, he suggested. “We fight and tussle all day long and then we’re friends at the end of the day,” he said.

In any case, a city board meeting is not a hard-hat site. And Collins should have known that.

The fact that Rosario is both a person of color and a woman made the exchange all the more jarring and disconcerting — especially after she politely asked be addressed as “Dr. Rosario” over Collins’ persistent refusal to honor the request. There was a time, no long ago, when, regardless of their age or station in life, African Americans had to endure the indignity of being called by their first names (or worse) by white people of all ages.