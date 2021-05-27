Our Opinion: We need to take UFOs seriously

It’s difficult to broach the topic of UFOs, or UAPs — unidentified aerial phenomenon, the nomenclature the U.S. government prefers — while avoiding the temptation to make jokes, we admit. And that’s been part of the problem for people who sought to take seriously reports of UFOs and their implications for our country and our planet.
They include journalist Leslie Kean, whose work was highlighted in a New Yorker story earlier this month; political figures like former President Clinton chief of staff John Podesta and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who have studied the issue for decades; as well as airline pilots who over the years have faced censure if they reported mysterious and inexplicable sightings, along with U.S. Navy pilots who feared, in the words of one, sounding “kooky.”
Claims of UFO sightings have also been tempered by the fact that the vast majority of such sightings have credible and mundane explanations. As unlikely as it may sound, the planet Venus is often mistaken for a moving object in our own sky.
And some “sightings” have been proved to be elaborate hoaxes.
But in the last couple of years, government agencies like the Department of Defense have increasingly come clean and admitted that some incidents of UAPs are well documented and that the government has been studying them, somewhat under the radar, for decades.
And during the pandemic, perhaps unsurprisingly, incidents of pedestrian sightings of UFOs have proliferated.
UFOs are real.
What’s come to light now shouldn’t be misunderstood or misinterpreted, though.
Millions have seen the videos taken from U.S. Navy fighter jet cockpits of aircraft that seem to exhibit advanced technology that defies the laws of physics. But that doesn’t mean “aliens.” While the craft seem real and their movements otherworldly, no evidence has yet determined their place of origin. Given the vast distances of space and the cosmic speed limit — the speed of light — an extraterrestrial explanation is still exceedingly unlikely.
It’s difficult for people to say, “I don’t know.” It’s uncomfortable. But we simply don’t know what they are — or even if they’re all related.
And some UFO debunkers are even now busy trying to provide rational explanations. Maybe they’ll succeed.
But because these craft have been sighted in restricted airspace — some off the coast of North Carolina — the implications are significant. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who has been urging legislators to take UAPs seriously, notes that whatever their origin, we need to know if they pose a national security threat. He’s right.
A Pentagon report is expected to be released to the American people on June 1 that we hope will provide some answers.
Earlier this week, President Biden charged U.S. intelligence agencies with examining persistent claims that COVID may have been man-made and may have leaked from a laboratory in China. Some have ridiculed the claim as one more conspiracy theory among many, meant to shift blame from former President Trump’s fumbled response to the pandemic. Others, though, are convinced and are now saying, “See? We told you so. What else did you dismiss that could be true?”
But belief and instinct can err. Just like with UFOs, the time to believe a claim — especially an extraordinary claim — is not when it sounds good or confirms a political agenda, but when the evidence supports it.
Some QAnon conspiracy theorists are now proposing that the recent interest in UFOs is intended to distract us from their claims of a stolen election. But the interest has been growing for years. And by that logic, any news topic could be seen as a distraction from any other news topic. At some point, each of us must take responsibility for deciding which “distractions” will receive our attention as the most relevant and consequential.
Aside from the serious implications of aircraft that can outperform any with which we’re familiar, UFOs still carry an air of mystery, wonder and sheer fun that we hope the Pentagon report doesn’t entirely erase — though we hope even more that it will assure us that we’re safe.