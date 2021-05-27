Our Opinion: We need to take UFOs seriously

A Pentagon report is expected to be released to the American people on June 1 that we hope will provide some answers.

Earlier this week, President Biden charged U.S. intelligence agencies with examining persistent claims that COVID may have been man-made and may have leaked from a laboratory in China. Some have ridiculed the claim as one more conspiracy theory among many, meant to shift blame from former President Trump’s fumbled response to the pandemic. Others, though, are convinced and are now saying, “See? We told you so. What else did you dismiss that could be true?”

But belief and instinct can err. Just like with UFOs, the time to believe a claim — especially an extraordinary claim — is not when it sounds good or confirms a political agenda, but when the evidence supports it.

Some QAnon conspiracy theorists are now proposing that the recent interest in UFOs is intended to distract us from their claims of a stolen election. But the interest has been growing for years. And by that logic, any news topic could be seen as a distraction from any other news topic. At some point, each of us must take responsibility for deciding which “distractions” will receive our attention as the most relevant and consequential.

Aside from the serious implications of aircraft that can outperform any with which we’re familiar, UFOs still carry an air of mystery, wonder and sheer fun that we hope the Pentagon report doesn’t entirely erase — though we hope even more that it will assure us that we’re safe.