Our opinion: Welcome, 2023

So another new year has begun.

Tired yet?

With hope, we’ll all have an opportunity to rest up before 2023 takes hold and shakes us, as each year seems to do at some point. It’s part of living in the modern world.

The new year begins on different dates in different cultures: The Chinese New Year on Jan. 22 (Year of the Rabbit!); the Islamic New Year on July 18; the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah — the anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve — on Sept. 15-17.

But here in the Western world, it’s Jan. 1.

We may wonder why our new year doesn’t begin on a more auspicious and appropriate date, like the spring equinox, March 20, when our side of the equator is once again favored as our seeds reach for the sun; there’s a potent symbol of renewal and growth. Calendars are human constructs, after all. We could have chosen differently.

And, indeed, nature will come back to life whether we notice or not.

Nevertheless, we’re stuck (sometimes under snow) with Jan. 1. This is the day we mark with our desire for renewal, for leaving the past behind and starting off fresh. Change is possible, we think. We can improve our lives. Where’s that Noom subscription?

Yet we all live with circumstances that continue from the previous day: Rent/lease; relationships; jobs. Last week’s concerns will likely be this week’s concerns.

And just as surely as the struggles, the new year will provide its blessings: moments of joy, pleasure and reassurance.

And once again we’ll consider our responsibilities. Once again we’ll be challenged to think about what our time on this planet means; what we can hope to accomplish with limited means (unless you’re a Gates, Bezos or Musk); and, inevitably, what we can do for others.

The calendar of the Israelites, as expressed in the book of Deuteronomy, offers food for thought:

“At the end of every seven years you must cancel debts. … the LORD’s time for canceling debts has been proclaimed.

“There need be no poor people among you, for in the land the LORD your God is giving you to possess as your inheritance, he will richly bless you …

“If anyone is poor among your fellow Israelites in any of the towns of the land the LORD your God is giving you, do not be hardhearted or tightfisted toward them. Rather, be openhanded and freely lend them whatever they need. …”

Not a bad way to be.

There are other debts we carry: emotional burdens, grudges, prejudices. Today might be a good day to lighten the load.

In 2023, we face continuing communal political challenges: budgets, taxes and regulations; environmental degradation and commercial manipulation; matters of freedom and privilege, equality and acceptance, hope and despair, war and peace. We decide these matters with our advocacy, our dollars and our votes.

In 2023, we continue to prefer legislators who actually do their jobs — deliberate and legislate — to those who think their job is to tweet and obstruct.

In 2023, we prefer to listen to advocates who build up rather than tear down and influencers who support the constitutional values of liberty and equality.

Let’s do our part, everyone who can, to make this a good year — for ourselves, our families and our communities.