Our Opinion: What you can do about gas prices

Judging by the drivers who continue to treat city streets like drag strips, soaring gas prices are doing little to deter reckless guzzling.

Some of us still prefer to gun our engines and lurch forward, loud and fast, like pouncing predators. Others are content to sit quietly and inch ahead, while pondering the eternal question: “Would you like fries with that?” Local Chick-fil-A drive-thrus are so popular these days that they resemble rush-hour traffic jams.

It takes neither a physicist nor a mathematician to figure out that our problem is supply and demand. For all the talk about making gas cheaper and more abundant, has anyone considered, you know, using less of it?

For instance, we can slow down. AAA notes that “fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase.” Decreasing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph, AAA adds, can increase fuel economy by 7-14%.

Not that some of us seem to care. An investigative series last year by The Charlotte Observer and The (Raleigh) News & Observer reported that extreme speeding had spiked on the state’s highways, with motorists driving as much as 50 mph over the speed limit. Over five years, the series reported, 1,800 North Carolinians had lost their lives to speed-related crashes.

Saving lives and money makes better sense.

So does actually walking into a restaurant rather than idling in a drive-thru lane. One 2021 study, by QSR Magazine, found that not only had drive-thru wait times increased in the U.S. to 11 minutes from nine the previous year, but so had Americans’ willingness to wait. Survey respondents were content to spend up to 13 minutes in line. (Gen Z and millennial customers were willing to wait 17 minutes.) Part of this newfound patience appears linked to smartphones, which can provide a useful distraction while waiting. The spread of COVID-19 only encouraged the drive-thru habit, experts say, as many restaurants closed their dining rooms at the height of the pandemic as a safety precaution.

We also can reduce idling in general. AAA warns on its website that “a car engine consumes one quarter to one half gallon of fuel per hour when idling, but a warm engine only takes around 10 seconds worth of fuel to restart. Where safe to do so, shut off your engine if you will be stopped for more than a minute.”

And we can lighten up. If you own a large SUV or a minivan, AAA advises, remove the third-row seats, which can weigh more than 100 pounds and increase gas consumption.

One positive side effect of the virus was that it did force the issue on working from home. Companies and their employees discovered that it could be done productively and sustainably. And it can reduce the costs of commuting by car, even if it’s done only on a partial basis.

Then there’s carpooling, which may seem quaint to some but certainly saves on gas money and vehicle wear and tear. For a monthly leasing fee, the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation offers a vanpool program for eligible groups of five or more commuters. Similarly, ShareTheRideNC.org matches North Carolinians who have similar commuting routes and work hours.

Among other practical steps worth considering:

Avoid using your brakes excessively. That means avoiding tailgating and driving at as constant a speed as possible.

Keep your windows closed when you’re driving on highways to reduce aerodynamic drag.

Keep your tires properly inflated.

“Bundle” errands to avoid making unnecessary trips.

If your work schedule allows, avoid rush-hour commutes to work.

Give up warming up. AAA says it’s not necessary with today’s cars, even on cold mornings.

Avoid filling up at gas stations along highways, which tend to charge more.

Run your air conditioning at less than the maximum setting and turn it off five minutes before your trip has ended.

And if you suspect price-gouging, report it to the N.C. Attorney General’s Office (https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/).

Yes, high gas prices are painful. Yes, longer term solutions such as electric cars and alternative energy sources will be critical going forward. Also, some cities are expanding public transportation and promoting it as an option not only for those of us who can’t afford cars. Others are considering reducing minimum parking requirements for developers to discourage the use of cars.

But you can make a difference in what you spend on gas immediately, for the greater good as well as your own. During World War II, Americans were asked to ration gas, coal, fuel oil, coal, firewood, nylon, silk, shoes, meats, dairy products, coffee, jellies, jams, dried fruits, shortening and oils. In 2022, certainly we can be inspired by their example to save gas.

We may not have a choice in how much we pay for it, but we do have a choice in how we use it.