Our Opinion: When hateful anger boils over

It seems too stereotypical, like a bad melodrama, to be real. Earlier this month, a white man allegedly lost his temper and attacked two supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement with both a racial epithet and his fists.

The incident allegedly occurred on Dec. 3, when Rod Steven Sturdy of Winston-Salem was apparently angered by signs displayed in a car. One read “Black Lives Matter” and another, "Prosecute the cops who killed Breonna Taylor," in reference to the 26-year-old Black woman who was shot to death by Louisville police this past March.

Sturdy first cut off the driver, Nova Tempest, in traffic, Tempest said. Then he followed their car to a dentist’s office where Sturdy allegedly punched both passengers, Olivia Pugh and their 17-year-old brother.

As office staff came outside, Sturdy called Pugh a b---- and used the N-word in reference to the Black Lives Matter sign before driving away, Pugh said.

Sturdy was later charged with simple assault and assault on a female by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. His court date is scheduled for Jan. 22.

In a statement, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said that the sheriff's office has "zero tolerance for any type of behavior that harms or endangers anyone."