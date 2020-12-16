Our Opinion: When hateful anger boils over

It seems too stereotypical, like a bad melodrama, to be real. Earlier this month, a white man allegedly lost his temper and attacked two supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement with both a racial epithet and his fists.
The incident allegedly occurred on Dec. 3, when Rod Steven Sturdy of Winston-Salem was apparently angered by signs displayed in a car. One read “Black Lives Matter” and another, "Prosecute the cops who killed Breonna Taylor," in reference to the 26-year-old Black woman who was shot to death by Louisville police this past March.
Sturdy first cut off the driver, Nova Tempest, in traffic, Tempest said. Then he followed their car to a dentist’s office where Sturdy allegedly punched both passengers, Olivia Pugh and their 17-year-old brother.
As office staff came outside, Sturdy called Pugh a b---- and used the N-word in reference to the Black Lives Matter sign before driving away, Pugh said.
Sturdy was later charged with simple assault and assault on a female by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. His court date is scheduled for Jan. 22.
In a statement, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said that the sheriff's office has "zero tolerance for any type of behavior that harms or endangers anyone."
"We all have the right to freedom of expression whether you agree or disagree is of no importance," he said. "The right to freedom of expression still and will exist, and we at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office will charge anyone who assaults, harm or attempts to violate those rights."
This isn't the only time drivers have expressed their displeasure at the signs in Tempest's car.
Both the slogan and the organization “Black Lives Matter” seem to have angered a segment of the population, some of whom, purposely or otherwise, misinterpret its meaning to make it seem divisive rather than inclusive. (Some are also eager to dismiss the possibility of injustice in Breonna Taylor’s death.)
But one needn’t agree on its meaning or its mission to understand that coming to confrontational insults and blows over its expression accomplishes nothing but to make opponents look bad.
More concerning is the fact that violence motivated by racism is on the rise. Violent hate crimes and threats reached their highest levels in the U.S. in 16 years in 2018, according to the FBI.
Last August, a 52-year-old white woman in Alamance County was charged with to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill for driving her truck at two 12-year-old Black girls. She pleaded guilty in court last week to two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
And it’s impossible not to note the presence of the white supremacist fight club Proud Boys in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, where, during what was billed as a pro-Trump rally, they attacked bystanders and tore “Black Lives Matter” signs from historic Black churches and set them on fire.
What negating “Black Lives Matter” has to do with supporting President Trump we’ll leave to readers to determine.
In the interest of balance, it’s tempting to “both sides” this. It’s true that activists on the left have behaved violently at times — though that violence tends to take the form of property damage rather than attacks on individuals. It still occurs, it’s still wrong and we still condemn it.
But when it comes to racial violence, it seems to be much more prevalent on the right. It’s a problem that conservative leaders need to confront so police don’t have to.
Living in civilization doesn’t mean we can never disagree, even in anger. But it should mean that we’ve abandoned violence in favor of conversation, courts and voting. In the vast majority of incidents, there’s no excuse for throwing the first punch.
