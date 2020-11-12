Our Opinion: When to reopen?

Vann also cited new research that suggests that adolescents and adults may be equally prone to COVID infection.

Concerns about the health threat moved some board members to question why more students should be returning to the classroom at all right now.

"It's a crime to me," board member Darlene Garrett said. "If something happens, it's going to be on all of us."

Yet, with pressure mounting from both sides, school leaders are doing the best they can with the information they have.

Where this leaves us, of course, is in the same place we’ve been all along.

As Contreras said back in August: "No district in this country has the answers to this. It's just all too new. And we don’t know where this virus is going, if schools will reopen."

They still don't know.

All they can do is respect the science, err on the side of caution and be willing to change course as the situation warrants.

Meanwhile, some of the loudest voices for a quick reopening of schools and businesses have also been among the loudest critics of the very precautions that are proven to prevent the spread of the virus.