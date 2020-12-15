Our Opinion: Who goes first?

The rapid development and distribution of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has inspired hope and relief throughout the country. And we’re pleased that medical centers in the Triad are among the early recipients. Part of the selection, no doubt, is the luck of the draw, but part of it is also that our state is home to many top-notch medical organizations that possess the necessary facilities to put us at the top of the list.

Cone Health in Greensboro is among the 11 hospitals and health care systems in the state that are receiving doses of the vaccine.

In a community partnership, High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy has loaned Cone an ultra-low temperature freezer needed to store the vaccine.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, which has its own ultra-low temperature freezer, received its first shipment — 2,925 doses — Monday morning.

Novant, which acquired more freezers for vaccine storage over the weekend at Forsyth Medical Center, expects to begin receiving doses on Thursday.

In total, North Carolina is expected to receive an initial 85,000 doses before receiving regular allotments, state health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.