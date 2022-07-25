 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Opinion: Who ya gonna call?

  • 0

When a renegade pothole ambushes your car’s suspension ...

When you have concerns about police or fire protection ...

Who ya gonna call?

Your member of Congress? Your senator? The governor?

With all due respect, none of the above. You’ll call your City Council member.

So, remember, if you haven’t already, vote. Greensboro will elect its mayor and City Council today.

You’ll also have the chance to vote on $135 million in city bond projects.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. And it’s a short ballot. There’ll be few acts you’ll do over the next year that will be as quick ... or as important.

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our Opinion: More Jan. 6 truths

After establishing in previous hearings that former President Trump had every reason to know that he lost the 2020 presidential election, the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert