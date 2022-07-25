Our Opinion: Who ya gonna call?

When a renegade pothole ambushes your car’s suspension ...

When you have concerns about police or fire protection ...

Who ya gonna call?

Your member of Congress? Your senator? The governor?

With all due respect, none of the above. You’ll call your City Council member.

So, remember, if you haven’t already, vote. Greensboro will elect its mayor and City Council today.

You’ll also have the chance to vote on $135 million in city bond projects.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. And it’s a short ballot. There’ll be few acts you’ll do over the next year that will be as quick ... or as important.