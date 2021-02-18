Our Opinion: Wintry wonderland is a beauty and a beast

Our hearts go out to our Texan neighbors and others across the country who are struggling against this massive storm.

It appears now that most of Texas was not prepared — at least, its power grid wasn’t.

As the storm gained power, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeared on cable TV — not to comfort his state’s struggling residents, but to point the finger. To him, the culprits were ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the electric grid for 90% of the state, and the state’s wind turbines, which, to him, represent the liberal Green New Deal.

Critics were quick to note that ERCOT was conceived so Texas could avoid the federal power grid and its accompanying oversight and regulation, which might have helped. ERCOT’s independence allowed it to ignore recommendations to winterize that were made some 10 years ago.

They also pointed out that wind power represents less than 13% of the red state’s energy portfolio, with natural gas representing 40% — and that properly treated wind turbines can work in cold weather — as they do in Antarctica.

Incidentally, Texas’s independent spirit hasn’t kept it from requesting and receiving federal assistance to deal with the storm.