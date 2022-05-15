Our Opinion: Yes to the bonds

Even in times like these, when common ground is rare earth, can we at least agree on the impact that our schools have on, well, pretty much everything … from the economy to quality of life?

Companies shopping for new locations factor schools into their decisions.

A productive and competitive workforce depends on good schools to provide basic knowledge and skills for prospective employees.

Families that are considering moving here rank schools as one of the keys to their choices.

And Guilford County is less likely to attract and retain the best teachers if its classrooms are crumbling.

Public schools are a precious resource and ought to be treated as such.

This why the $1.7 billion bond for schools on Tuesday’s ballot is so critical to Guilford.

And why a proposed quarter-cent increase to the county sales tax rate is equally important.

The bond funds would make a long-overdue investment in deteriorating, neglected and, in some cases, unsafe public school buildings.

If voters approve the bonds, the funds would build three new schools, rebuild 18 and renovate 13. They also would address a whopping $800 million in deferred maintenance, meaning repairs and upgrades that should have been tended to decades ago: Mold. Ruptured pipes. Cracked floors. Peeling paint and ceilings. Leaking roofs and drafty classrooms. Wheezing heating and air systems. Outmoded technology and security features.

A 2019 assessment of public school buildings in Guilford County rated half of them as in “poor” or “unsatisfactory” condition.

The $1.7 billion would be paired with $300 million already approved by voters in 2020.

Why are voters being asked so soon to approve more money for schools bonds only two years later?

Because the $300 million was never anywhere near enough and the county commissioners at the time were shortsighted for placing only that drop in the bucket on the ballot. But at least it was a start.

As for the sales tax increase, it would help pay for school capital needs. Also, commissioners have passed a resolution saying they would lower property taxes by a rate equivalent to the additional sales tax revenue raised.

We know. Sales taxes by their nature are regressive, meaning they are costlier to people who make less money.

But the impact on local taxpayers would be small, a quarter for every $100 spent. Also, gas, groceries, vehicles, prescription medicines, vehicles and some types of medical equipment would be exempted.

Finally, the higher sales tax would cast a wider net for revenue than property taxes. Visitors who spend money in Guilford County also would contribute.

So the estimated $20 million the tax increase would generate annually would be well worth the investment.

Forty-six counties in the state already have passed quarter-cent sales tax increases, including Forsyth, Rockingham, Randolph and Davidson counties. And when we visit those communities, we help to pay those taxes.

But isn’t $2.7 billion a lot of money?

Absolutely. And the bill would only increase the longer we put off doing right by our children.

And even if you have no children in Guilford County Schools, you still have a stake in public education. You still care about safe streets, a healthy tax base, a thriving economy and strong neighborhoods.

Good schools help make all of those things possible.

We can make the investment they need and deserve. Or not.

Either way, we’ll reap what we sow.

Some people say the bonds can wait until if and when the voters elect the school board they want and the board hires the superintendent they prefer (as if the condition of our schools is a political question). Whomever is elected, these needs will still be there.

And if not now, when?

After years of fits and starts, Guilford County appears to be on the cusp of an economic revival, with Boom Supersonic and a Toyota electric car battery plant soon to come, among other notable gains.

The schools can play a key role in that gathering momentum.

Finally, we realize that we live in a day and age when nearly every issue seems to be a Rorschach test — when, all too often, we can look at the very same picture and see two very different realities.

This shouldn’t be one of them. A vote for the bonds and the sales tax will be a smart investment in all of our futures.