Forget the electric slide.

The new dance craze that’s all the rage these days in Raleigh is called the Veto Shuffle and it goes like this:

GOP lawmakers pass a very bad bill (one step back).

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes it (one step forward).

The GOP flexes its majorities in both chambers of the legislature to override the veto (one step back).

You throw in some cha-cha and a little spin … and then you do it all over again.

Party in the House! (And, unfortunately, in the Senate, too.)

In this case, the Republican Party, whose latest version of the Veto Shuffle involves a cynical elections bill whose sole rationale is to make it harder for some North Carolinians to vote.

Republicans will tell you that their goal is to increase the public’s confidence in the election system. What they don’t tell is that they’ve been the ones who purposely undermined that confidence in the first place by sowing doubt in the integrity of elections based on scant to nonexistent evidence.

In other words, they have contrived mythical problems and then invented “solutions” to those problems in a thinly veiled attempt to suppress voting.

This is what you do when you fear the outcome of a fair fight.

And they’ll probably get away with it.

If passed into law, the bill the governor vetoed on Thursday would:

Rescind a previous state law that allows elections officials to count absentee ballots received by mail for up to three days after the election if they are postmarked by Election Day. Those ballots would have to be returned to county elections offices by no later than 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, making no allowances for postal delays). (Incidentally, in the 2020 election, more than 70% of the mail-in votes went to Joe Biden.)

Prohibit elections officials from accepting private money to help administer elections.

Tighten same-day registration rules.

And allow partisan poll observers to move freely throughout voting sites instead of being restricted to a certain area, creating an obvious recipe for disruption and intimidation.

The governor said in a statement released after his veto that the elections bill, Senate Bill 747, “has nothing to do with election security and everything to do with Republicans keeping and gaining power.

House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican, predictably responded by describing the measures in the bill as “balanced, commonsense election reforms” that increase election integrity.

That the GOP’s story and he’s sticking to it.

But the governor is right. This bill is a self-serving power grab that diminishes the rights and the powers of the people.

That said, Cooper’s spiking of SB 747 will likely only delay the inevitable. Republicans have achieved veto-proof majorities in the House and the Senate. If they hold ranks and vote as a bloc, they have the numbers to overturn Cooper’s veto.

Hence, the Veto Shuffle.

So what this dance needs now is more steps.

It is obviously not enough to simply oppose the Republicans’ shameless quests to keep and increase their power, whether the majority of voters want them to or not. Righteous indignation goes only so far — which is to say, not far enough.

Democrats, independents — and Republicans with consciences — should take substantive actions to counter SB 747 and other voter-suppression efforts by:

Making the voting process as transparent as possible to counter baseless rumors of malfeasance.

Pushing relentlessly for lawmakers to provide state elections officials the necessary funds and resources to conduct fair, efficient and secure elections. And to shame them relentlessly when they don’t.

And, for what it’s worth, by pressing Republicans to do the right thing, and to not vote to override a veto of a bill that many of them know in their hearts is patently wrong and undemocratic. Constituents in particular should hold local lawmakers accountable by demanding that they defend their position on this bill … with facts and not boilerplate partisan talking points.

Proponents of fair and open elections don’t have to take these onerous bids for absolute power sitting down.

They should act rather than simply reacting. Get up and move. Appeal directly to the people.

Or, as a wise man once put it, dance with the ones that brung them.

It’s time the Veto Shuffle got some new moves and the state’s voters got their mojo back.