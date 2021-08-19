Our Opinon: Snake ayes? Raleigh mulls rules after cobra escapes

Imagine that one of your neighbors informs you, that, oh, by the way, a venomous pet snake of his has gone missing and you might want to keep an eye out.

But not to worry, he adds. The 74 other snakes in his collection — including pythons, vipers, rattlesnakes and a green mamba — are present and accounted for ... last time he looked.

This is pretty much what happened in Raleigh in late June.

Twenty-one-year-old Christopher Gifford lost a zebra cobra that eventually was caught in somebody else’s yard.

But not before causing palpitations among neighbors who didn’t know what might be lurking in their hedges and rose bushes.

Making matters worse, Gifford reported the AWOL reptile to police in June, but it had been missing since November.

This means the snake, which was caught three days after Gifford told authorities, had been on the lam for more than seven months.