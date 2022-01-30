Our Opinon: Your cheatin' heart

They, and the participants in the other six states, were obviously working under someone else’s coordination. The phony documents they created were nearly identical, right down to their matching fonts, formats and phrasing.

And the documents fit a scheme proposed by Trump lawyer John Eastman, who suggested filing “competing” slates of electors that would justify Vice President Mike Pence’s refusal to certify the election results.

Some, like the Trump supporters in Pennsylvania and New Mexico, added qualifiers to their documents, saying that they might eventually become true electors. That may have saved them from prosecution.

But the signatories in other states literally described themselves as “the duly elected and qualified electors.”

This is election fraud.

“Under state law, I think clearly you have forgery of a public record, which is a 14-year offense, and election law forgery, which is a five-year offense,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told MSNBC. Both she and New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas have referred the matter to the Justice Department.