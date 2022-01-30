Our Opinon: Your cheatin' heart

You might call them sore losers, but that doesn’t adequately describe the depths of the disappointment felt by some supporters of former President Trump. Nor does their disappointment justify the extreme and dishonest actions taken by some in response to his 2020 electoral loss.
No, we’re not talking about the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. We’re talking about the Republicans who created fake documents — meticulously contrived forgeries of official government documents, notarized with state seals — declaring that Trump won the election, which they then submitted to federal authorities, apparently as part of a wider plot to steal the election from Joe Biden.
The forgeries were first uncovered in March 2021 by American Oversight, a D.C.-based watchdog group, and have been further unveiled by the U.S. House select committee investigating the insurrection. Those involved in the plot include — at this point — Republicans in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Some were elected officials.
The first to be discovered were in Wisconsin. While the actual electors were being assigned inside the state capitol in Madison, a group of Republicans held a fake ceremony with unauthorized electors, casting phony votes for Trump. They then forged the official paperwork and sent it to the U.S. Senate and the National Archives.
They, and the participants in the other six states, were obviously working under someone else’s coordination. The phony documents they created were nearly identical, right down to their matching fonts, formats and phrasing.
And the documents fit a scheme proposed by Trump lawyer John Eastman, who suggested filing “competing” slates of electors that would justify Vice President Mike Pence’s refusal to certify the election results.
Some, like the Trump supporters in Pennsylvania and New Mexico, added qualifiers to their documents, saying that they might eventually become true electors. That may have saved them from prosecution.
But the signatories in other states literally described themselves as “the duly elected and qualified electors.”
This is election fraud.
“Under state law, I think clearly you have forgery of a public record, which is a 14-year offense, and election law forgery, which is a five-year offense,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told MSNBC. Both she and New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas have referred the matter to the Justice Department.
Then there’s the House committee, which Friday announced that it had subpoenaed 14 people tied to the plot. “We want to look at the fraudulent activity that was contained in the preparation of these fake Electoral College certificates,” panel member Rep. Jamie Raskin told Politico. “And then we want to look to see to what extent this was part of a comprehensive plan to overthrow the 2020 election.”
The wider plan includes outrageous and evidence-free claims of voter fraud that have fooled millions, pressuring and threatening election officials in several states, and, oh yes, a physical attack on the Capitol building in D.C., which led to several deaths and multiple injuries of Capitol Police officers.
If nothing else, this revelation increases the justification for the House investigation.
We can’t fully express the degree to which Trump’s denial of the facts, however unpleasant his followers may find those facts, has contributed to the nation’s anxious sense of division. Even if these forgeries were nothing but hopeful role-playing, they denote a sour inability to accept the truth that Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro describes as “purposefully damaging to our democracy.” In addition, judging by the results of recent elections in Maryland, California, Washington state and now Florida, refusal to concede elections is now just standard operating procedure for Republican politicians, no matter how obvious their loss.
This is good for the nation?
The dishonesty and sense of entitlement required to feel justified in forging official documents to favor a failed political candidate should disqualify every guilty participant from holding any government office ever again.
Is this the end result of the MAGA movement — a hostile, conspiracy-laden takeover of government against the will of the majority? Is this desire what motivates the Republican legislators who are trying to win by voter suppression and extreme gerrymandering? How is this kind of election manipulation and steamrolling over the very concepts of fairness and truth supposed to make America great?
These tactics will make us, instead, a banana republic. This cannot be America’s future.