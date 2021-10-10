Richard Groves: A mob's hysteria leads to a rope and a tree

On May 5, 1884, just after breakfast, Ernistina (Anna) Reid, 54, was beaten to death on the family farm, near where Bowman Gray Stadium is now located, where she lived with her husband, Harrison, and three of their six children.
Anna Reid’s murder led to the only reported lynching in the history of Forsyth County.
Moments before she died, Anna whispered the name of her attacker: Henry Swaim.
Henry Swaim, a laborer who lived and worked on the Reid farm, was described in one of the three local newspapers as “intensely ignorant” and was, when captured later that day, “unable to realize what death was or how near he was to it.”
His mental limitations notwithstanding, Swaim was dragged from the Winston jail by “fifty or sixty disguised men,” taken to “the top of a hill beyond a bridge near Salem” — where UNC School of the Arts is located — and hanged.
He was given an opportunity to confess, which he did, and allowed a final prayer. Then he said he wanted to leave his banjo and shotgun to his brother and his boots to a man from whom he had stolen something.
Botched executions, with which we are painfully familiar, are nothing new. The details of Swaim’s death are too gruesome to describe in a Sunday newspaper. Let’s just say that the executioners were inexperienced and the rope was too long and leave it at that.
“Everyone deprecates this mode of administering justice,” lamented the People’s Press lamely a week after Henry Swaim’s death. Then, as if to justify the action of the vigilantes, the newspaper said, “Yet, the people at times became restive under the delay of the law and took the matter into their own hands.” In fact, there was a “delay” of just three days from the murder of Anna Reid to the lynching of Henry Swaim.
Swain’s body was left hanging until mid-afternoon the next day. According to the People’s Press, gawkers numbered “in the thousands,” a sizeable gathering since the population of Forsyth County in 1880 was 18,070.
Lynching has become synonymous with acts of terrorism against the Black population of the South. What is less well-known is that one out of four lynching victims was, like Henry Swaim, white.
Ida B. Wells, who was chairperson of the Anti-Lynching Bureau of the National Afro-American Council and later a founding member of the NAACP, catalogued lynchings in the final years of the 19th century. In an influential article that appeared in 1901 she reported that from 1896-1900 there were 474 lynchings in the U.S. and that 147 of the mobs’ victims were white.
While “in the case of the negroes lynched, the mob’s incentive was race prejudice,” Wells said, “it was contempt for the law which incited the mob to put so many white men to death without a complaint under oath, much less a trial.”
In a 2019 study researchers Charles Sequin and David Rigby broke down the number of persons who were lynched between 1883-1941: 3,265 Black; 1,085 white; 71 Mexican; 38 Native American; 10 Chinese; one Japanese.
That’s an average of more than one incident of vigilante “justice” every week for 58 years.
While roughly 80% of lynchings occurred in the former states of the Confederacy, there was only a handful of states where there were none.
Wells called lynching “America’s national crime.” Mark Twain suggested a new name for the country: United States of Lyncherdom.
Many, perhaps most ordinary citizens were appalled by the ferocity and gruesomeness of the violence done ostensibly in the name of the law. Still, when all was said and done, rarely was anyone who was involved in a lynching charged with having committed a crime.
Forty years after the Forsyth County travesty of justice, the Right Rev. Edward Rondthaler, who along with Mayor John Buxton, Chief of Police W.G. Bahnson and Sheriff Augustus Fogle, who had tried to disperse the murderous mob, wrote, “The only comfort attending this unlawful transaction was that the particulars of the crime were correctly ascertained.”
We would be more confident if Swaim had been given a trial before an impartial jury, allowed to call witnesses on his behalf and be represented by counsel, as guaranteed by the Fifth and Sixth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.