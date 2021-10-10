Richard Groves: A mob's hysteria leads to a rope and a tree

On May 5, 1884, just after breakfast, Ernistina (Anna) Reid, 54, was beaten to death on the family farm, near where Bowman Gray Stadium is now located, where she lived with her husband, Harrison, and three of their six children.

Anna Reid’s murder led to the only reported lynching in the history of Forsyth County.

Moments before she died, Anna whispered the name of her attacker: Henry Swaim.

Henry Swaim, a laborer who lived and worked on the Reid farm, was described in one of the three local newspapers as “intensely ignorant” and was, when captured later that day, “unable to realize what death was or how near he was to it.”

His mental limitations notwithstanding, Swaim was dragged from the Winston jail by “fifty or sixty disguised men,” taken to “the top of a hill beyond a bridge near Salem” — where UNC School of the Arts is located — and hanged.

He was given an opportunity to confess, which he did, and allowed a final prayer. Then he said he wanted to leave his banjo and shotgun to his brother and his boots to a man from whom he had stolen something.