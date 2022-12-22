Short Stack: An ugly building, inside and out

The old Guilford County Jail soon will disappear from the Greensboro skyline with a boom, a rumble and a great big pile of dust.

Good riddance.

The structure, which resembles (choose one): a) a giant filing cabinet, b) an alien monolith or c) a concrete beekeepers’ hive, was never much to look at.

But the inside was worse, with narrow corridors, blind corners and cramped quarters for inmates, some of whom slept on the floor.

It was an unsafe environment for both inmates and staff that thankfully was replaced by the new jail in 2012.

Other uses had been proposed for the building.

Former longtime Sheriff BJ Barnes used it for some administrative offices.

The idea once was floated to use it to house the homeless.

As it turns out, a planned mercy killing by implosion seems the best path. It was beyond redemption.

So, once it is demolished in early 2023, the site will make way for a new Sheriff’s Office, which has been sorely needed.

And the site of the current sheriff's headquarter has been crumbling under the weight of a variety of problems, including mold, water damage, rotting wood and security challenges.

During a downtown shootout in 2020, stray bullets shattered windows and could have struck someone working inside.

Once the new headquarters is built, the old sheriff’s quarters will be razed and turned into a parking lot.

Good riddance to it as well.

But that old jail was an ugly place in more ways than one. We won't miss it.

Some other takes on recent headlines, quick and over easy:

Pallet-able solution

City leaders did Wednesday what they could and should have done weeks ago: They provided a thorough briefing on the site chosen for a village of 30 “pallet houses” that will provide temporary shelter for homeless persons.

And they followed that with a tour.

The site picked by city staff, Pomona Park, had raised concerns that it would damage a baseball field specially modified for disabled players, in part with a $100,000 donation from the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the Bryan Foundation.

Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore said Wednesday that those concerns had been addressed.

“I’m happy for those who need it,” Moore told the News & Record. “And I hope it works. It makes you appreciate what you have.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the event was intended to “dispel some of the misinformation that has been out publicly.”

What she did not say is that most, if not all, of the misinformation was the city's fault.

As Moore said Wednesday: “There was a total lack of transparency on the city’s part."

Some people will move into the heated pallet houses this week, as bitter-cold temperatures are expected this weekend.

Each unit is roomier than you might imagine, with space to sleep two and a storage area under each bunk. The village also provides showers, security, camera surveillance, an on-site case manager and easy access to city bus routes.

As a temporary solution, it looks promising and well worth the $380,000 investment.

The homes can be stored when not in use and rotated other sites in the city.

“We’re absolutely thrilled,” said Kristina Singleton, executive director of the Interactive Resource Center, which provides a variety of services for the homeless community.

“If you had the option of a fabric tent or this, we know what people will choose.”

So, some who might have faced hazardous temperatures on the street this weekend will have a safe place to stay.

“With heat and a little bit of dignity,” Singleton said.

The leaf elves

It’s that most wonderful time of the year … when armies of jolly elves in yellow trucks descend on Whoville and make our leaves disappear. Like magic!

(Actually, they rake and vacuum them, but why spoil the Christmas legend?)

Except the leaves can sit for weeks in piles on the street and obstruct parking and walking. They can be washed by rain into manholes and clog sewers.

But that’s the city leaf collection policy in Greensboro, which is both impractical and expensive.

We’re supposed to pile the leaves on the front edges of our yards, but hardly anyone does.

And the city lets us get away with it.

So, in Greensboro, which may fine you if you roll your garbage can to the curb too early or roll it away too late — as a safety issue — you can violate the leaf rules all you want.

Even though they can pose a bigger hazard.

As we said last year and the year before: Bah. Humbug.