Short Stack: Food for thought from Andrews High School

Brief takes on recent news, quick and over easy:

What to do when school cafeteria lunches devolve from “slightly OK” to downright unappetizing?

You might follow the example of a group of students at Andrews High School in High Point, who took on the less-than-delectable cuisine in their cafeteria as a learnable moment.

“School lunch is never really good, you know,” one of the students, Diana Orrico, told the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds. “But it’s never really been this bad either.”

Rather than merely complain about the overripe apples, overcooked hot dogs, undercooked burgers, expired milk and a turkey and cheese sandwich that looks like anything but a turkey and cheese sandwich, students took their concerns to administrators.

With encouragement from their teacher, the students, who also happened to be members of the Andrews speech and debate class, conceived a campaign to press their case.

They solicited photos of food from fellow students and conducted opinion polls.

They designed posters.

They drafted a letter to the assistant principal at Andrews, who was in charge in the principal’s absence.

They created petitions.

They planned to set up a table for additional polling.

They sent a news release to local media, including among their demands a salad bar, vegan and vegetarian offerings, and weekly visits from food trucks.

And they had conversations with district officials, including the school nutrition head, school support officer and the district’s chief financial officer, Angie Henry.

The response was encouraging, if not everything the students had hoped for.

A day after the posters were pulled and the table was vetoed, the assistant principal did say that Andrews was adding an additional hot entree option and another vegetable option for lunch daily, as well as some a la carte offerings.

More changes appear to be on the way.

But the promised improvements did not come without some bureaucratic indigestion.

Diana Orrico thought she’d be able to address the school board at its April 12 meeting, but was not due to a cap on the number of speakers from the floor.

The polling table was banned and posters on the food quality complaints were removed from the walls in the Andrews hallways.

This was an odd way to reward students for attempting to solve a problem, through official channels, armed with due diligence and student body input.

Then again, give the assistant principal credit for responding quickly to their initial complaints with additions to the menu.

A large part of the problem seems to be (as you may have guessed) kinks in the supply chain.

So it may take some time to taste the difference. The cuisine still isn’t very good, students say. But they are being heard. A food truck has visited the campus.

And the students (in a pleasant surprise) have questioned not only the flavor of the food but its nutritional value.

More conversations are planned and the timing couldn’t be better. The school district is in the midst of taking bids for a main food vendor for next year.

The students discovered the power of informed advocacy.

And school administrators who may not frequent the Andrews cafeteria got some heaping helpings of new awareness.

Stray humans

Guilford Courthouse National Military Park temporarily has closed off some paths and trails to dogs because their owners are misbehaving.

Specifically, the owners are violating park rules by not picking up after their pets and allowing their dogs to run without leashes (Greensboro has a leash law).

Even some owners who do bother to pick up after their pets are still littering the trails with the plastic bags, leaving it to park staff to pick up after them.

Bad persons!

Part of what makes the shade-filled park a favorite respite among locals and visitors alike is that it is a respectful place.

Generally, nobody bothers anyone else. There’s an unwritten contract of friendliness and decency.

Walkers make room for joggers.

Most cars move along slowly and keep a careful eye out for the foot traffic, human and otherwise.

Cyclists … usually … warn pedestrians if they are approaching.

Not that there aren’t some miscreants.

Some pedestrians occasionally do ignore the lane reserved for cyclists and cars. And some cyclists do whiz past without a warning.

But those are the exceptions, not the rule.

The common denominator is courtesy and consideration for the rights and safety of others.

In that spirit, signs posted around the park are worded respectfully and stress that the restrictions are temporary.

Park management also commendably has approached the problem constructively, in hopes that raising awareness will trump harsher enforcement.

A ranger program for dog owners was held on Saturday.

Also, dogs on leashes will continue to be allowed on the park’s paved tour road, as well as some of the trails near the visitor center.

But as the signs makes clear, improved behavior will result in restored access for man and his best friend.

And since dogs don’t read English, the message is clear: Some human parkgoers have not been very good boys and girls lately.

A no-party zone

Call us party poopers if you must.

But we will say it again to both voters and candidates: Keep nonpartisan races nonpartisan.

In an April 11 editorial we took local Republicans to task for holding a candidates forum for City Council candidates that invited only Republicans.

But Democrats have done the same at least once in a virtual town hall last month for “Democratic candidates for Mayor of Greensboro.”

We respectfully ask both parties to cease and desist.

And, as early voting continues through Saturday and Election Day, May 17, fast approaches, voters should choose the candidates based on their platforms and their qualifications.

Which, frankly, is the way it ought to be in partisan races as well.