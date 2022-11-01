Short Stack: Knee-jerk snark from a likely place

It is tempting not to respond every time Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson posts or says something that is tasteless, provocative, offensive or ill-informed. Sometimes all at once.

After all, there are only so many hours in the day.

But as an elected official, the man who would be governor (Robinson, who grew up in Greensboro, has made no secret of his intentions to run in 2024) should be held accountable for both his words and deeds.

His latest misadventure: a post on his personal Facebook page poking fun at the attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Robinson’s post features a fake package for a Halloween costume called “Attacker.” On the package a man wearing only underwear gleefully wields a hammer in one hand.

The package includes, says the labeling:

“Underwear (2)

“Hammer (2)

“Lame story to the press.”

Robinson elaborates in his post: “I’m sorry Paul I don’t believe you or the press!!!!”

With no elaboration. And no source citations, real or imagined.

In other words, the post implied swirling, beyond-the-fringe conspiracy allegations ... based on thin air.

Donald Trump Jr. featured the same image in a similar post.

For the record, police say, the intruder broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home demanding to know where Nancy Pelosi was, and struck 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Robinson is no stranger to wild-eyed fictions, sometimes laced with sexism, racism, antisemitism and jabs at Muslims and the LGBTQ community, all of which he typically delivers with fire and conviction.

It’s an empty rage fueled by ignorance.

From a man who very well could be the next governor of North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Thom Tillis, one of North Carolina’s two Republican U.S. senators, condemned the attack as “beyond disgusting and reprehensible.”

Time was when such a reaction would have been the norm among Democrats and Republicans after such an incident. Apparently not anymore.

Little church, big heart

Is nothing sacred?

Unfortunately, that’s become a rhetorical question, because no, nothing is.

Not even houses of worship.

So it was disheartening if not shocking that a struggling Greensboro church with a dwindling congregation was burglarized over the weekend.

The thieves who broke into Vandalia Presbyterian Church made off with $800 worth of chicken breasts, pot roasts and other meats and poultry that the church had intended to donate to the hungry.

They also stole a computer that connected the church to Second Harvest Food Bank.

As the News & Record’s Nancy McLaughlin reported Tuesday, the computer had enabled the church to register new food recipients and to tap into food distribution reports.

Church members discovered broken glass, among other damage, when they arrived for Sunday worship.

Be all of that as it may, the church, whose tiny flock has shrunk to only about 20, regularly serves more than 100 food recipients.

And it still plans to distribute food, as it always does, to those in need on Wednesday morning.

It will take what was left and give what it is able to give.

God bless ‘em.

Do no harm

In a morbid coincidence, “The Good Nurse,” a new series based on a true story about a serial killer in scrubs, began streaming on Netflix at about the same time that a Triad nurse was arrested for allegedly killing two of his patients.

A Winston-Salem nurse, Johnathan Howard Hayes, 47, allegedly killed two of his patients and tried to kill a third.

Hayes, formerly a registered nurse at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, is accused of using lethal doses of insulin to commit the murders in January.

The third patient survived an insulin overdose in 2021, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill told the Winston-Salem Journal.

Adding an ironic twist to the story, Hayes was nominated as “a nurse of distinction” in a special section coordinated by the Journal, the News & Record and the N.C. Nurses Association.

He was nominated by his wife.

Atrium Health officials had alerted the district attorney and police in March of their own findings that Hayes had given a lethal dose of insulin to one patient and may have done so to others.

“As soon as we identified a deviation from patient care as part of our established safety protocols, we took immediate action to remove the employee from the patient care environment and terminated his employment,” Denise Potter, vice president of marketing, communications and media at Atrium Health, told the Journal.

Atrium Health also rightly reviewed safeguards and protocols to guard against such a thing happening again.

O’Neill and others also rightly have pointed out that the Hayes case is an outlier.

“All the available evidence indicates that this man acted alone,” O’Neill said.

The overwhelming majority of health care professionals are dedicated, caring and honorable.

If we didn’t already know that before COVID patients filled local intensive care wards, we certainly know now.