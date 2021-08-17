Short Stack: Mandate's on hold, but mask up anyway

Chalk it up as a false start.

Upon further review, the mask mandate in Guilford County that we thought became law at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, actually did not begin on that day at that time.

It takes effect instead Aug. 26.

After a closer examination of the law, County Attorney Mark Payne realized that the Guilford Board of Health was supposed to allow a 10-day notice before penalties could be imposed for violations.

So you can’t be fined for not wearing a mask in public places until next week.

That’s no reason, of course, not to mask up anyway in the interest of safety and common courtesy.

Masks are one clearly effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its nastier and more contagious cousin, the delta variant.

Some people still view mask mandates as an affront to their freedom, but we seriously doubt the founders ever viewed liberty as the right to spread a potentially lethal virus in the midst of a global outbreak.

As of Tuesday, hospitals in the Cone Health system were reporting more than 100 COVID patients. The intensive care units in those facilities had reached 70% of their capacity.