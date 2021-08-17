Short Stack: Mandate's on hold, but mask up anyway

Chalk it up as a false start.
Upon further review, the mask mandate in Guilford County that we thought became law at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, actually did not begin on that day at that time.
It takes effect instead Aug. 26.
After a closer examination of the law, County Attorney Mark Payne realized that the Guilford Board of Health was supposed to allow a 10-day notice before penalties could be imposed for violations.
So you can’t be fined for not wearing a mask in public places until next week.
That’s no reason, of course, not to mask up anyway in the interest of safety and common courtesy.
Masks are one clearly effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its nastier and more contagious cousin, the delta variant.
Some people still view mask mandates as an affront to their freedom, but we seriously doubt the founders ever viewed liberty as the right to spread a potentially lethal virus in the midst of a global outbreak.
As of Tuesday, hospitals in the Cone Health system were reporting more than 100 COVID patients. The intensive care units in those facilities had reached 70% of their capacity.
So, here’s how the mandate will work (for real), effective Aug. 26:
Businesses or individuals who violate the order will receive a warning.
A citation for a first offense brings a $50 fine.
The civil penalties for subsequent violations will climb from $300 to $500 to $1,500.
Payne also rightly advised the health board against imposing criminal penalties, as the first order had. While frustration with scofflaws might move some of us to want to “throw the bums in jail,” it may only invite more defiance. We’re hoping instead that enough people don face coverings not out of the fear of a fine, but because it’s the right and decent thing to do.
A winning Wyndham
Despite being slow-cooked by Mother Nature in the early rounds, the crowds that returned this year to the Wyndham Championship after a year off for COVID in 2020 were not disappointed.
As the weather mercifully cooled, the competition heated up. And on the second hole of a record-tying six-man playoff, Kevin Kisner prevailed with a clinching 3-foot birdie putt.
For good measure, there also was a hole-in-one by Chesson Hadley that vaulted the Raleigh native into the FedEx playoffs.
Welcome back, everybody.
The Wyndham, born as the Greater Greensboro Open in 1938, has had its share of challenges over the years — hot weather, cold weather, calendar shifts, sponsorship changes, a pandemic —but 83 years later, it’s healthy and prosperous.
And it’s ours.
Kudos to Mark Brazil, who served for 20 years as the tournament’s director and helped it stay relevant.
Now Brazil will become head of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation board, which operates the Wyndham and funnels proceeds from the tournament to worthy local causes.
Bobby Powell, the former director of operations for the Wyndham, will succeed Brazil as the tournament’s director.
Looking ahead, Brazil wants to help promote both the tournament and community through live music.
“We want to expand the platform of what our golf tournament has become and build on that with the local music scene,” Brazil told the Winston-Salem Journal’s John Dell.Time was when the tournament nearly was scratched from the PGA Tour schedule, but Brazil worked with the foundation board’s chairman, Bobby Long, to rejuvenate the struggling progeny of the old GGO by finding a new title sponsor in Wyndham and building stronger relationships with the PGA Tour.
Now Brazil and Long are envisioning new approaches and possibilities going forward.
For growth, not survival.
Teaching them well
Despite the stubborn grip of the pandemic, a local program that trains young people for good jobs continues to make a difference.
Guilford Apprenticeship Partners last week graduated 10 in its second class and signed up 40 new trainees. With the newest class, the program’s total enrollment has swelled to 193.
The four-year program not only provides thousands of hours of on-the-job experience in skilled trades but an associate’s degree from Guilford Technical Community College debt-free. More importantly, participants have a guaranteed full-time job once they’ve successfully completed their training.
Among fields Guilford Apprenticeship Partners covers are health care, IT and cybersecurity, heating and air conditioning, supply chain logistics, auto mechanics, and advanced manufacturing.
The consortium that supports it includes the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, GTCC, Guilford County Schools and ApprenticeshipNC.
In only its sixth year, GAP is the fastest-growing apprenticeship program in the state. It fills an urgent pressing need and provides an impressive model for matching promising students with high-demand jobs.
We congratulate the graduates and commend the partner companies.
They’ve certainly taken to heart the concept of “growing our own.”