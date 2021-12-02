Short Stack: New jobs under the tree?

It’s also a reminder that PTI Airport has a megasite of its own.

For 10 years the Airport Authority has been knitting together roughly 1,000 acres “to be ready for continued growth in the aerospace industry.”

“This land, combined with one of the best surface transportation networks in the country, outstanding utility infrastructure, and a long-established talent pipeline, make the airport one of the best locations in the world for the aerospace industry,” the Airport Authority said in a statement.

Roughly 30,015 jobs in the Triad are related to the airport, the N.C. Aviation Division said in a January report.

These include workers at Hondajet’s headquarters and production plant as well as a FedEx cargo sorting hub and HAECO Americas.

Finally, the (possible) good news at the airport lends credence to Greensboro’s strengths in aerospace, transportation and logistics — and the potential for further job growth in those areas.

To be sure, as a wise man once counseled, it’s not over till it’s over.

So we’ll have to wait for a while longer at least, to see how many, if any, new jobs and investments will be under the tree.

