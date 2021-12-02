Short Stack: New jobs under the tree?

Some food for thought, quick and over easy:
Has Christmas come early?
As more and more clues point more and more conclusively to a corporate tenant for the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite comes word of another intriguing jobs-and-industry plotline: a possible new tenant as well for an industrial site near Piedmont Triad International Airport.
As the Winston-Salem Journal’s Richard Craver reported on Wednesday, an aircraft manufacturer could bring as many as 1,750 well-paying jobs to the Triad.
State lawmakers on Monday authorized spending $106.75 million, with overwhelming bipartisan support, from the state Job Development Investment fund on a possible “high-yield project for an aircraft manufacturer.”
State Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, calls it “Project Thunderbird” and says an announcement could come as soon as this week.
The new employer would pay an average annual salary of $60,000.
If all of this comes to pass, the Triad could receive a double-dose of glad tidings just in time for the holidays.
The airport story is another reminder that vision, prudent investments and wise planning do pay off, if not always as immediately as we’d like.
It’s also a reminder that PTI Airport has a megasite of its own.
For 10 years the Airport Authority has been knitting together roughly 1,000 acres “to be ready for continued growth in the aerospace industry.”
“This land, combined with one of the best surface transportation networks in the country, outstanding utility infrastructure, and a long-established talent pipeline, make the airport one of the best locations in the world for the aerospace industry,” the Airport Authority said in a statement.
Roughly 30,015 jobs in the Triad are related to the airport, the N.C. Aviation Division said in a January report.
These include workers at Hondajet’s headquarters and production plant as well as a FedEx cargo sorting hub and HAECO Americas.
Finally, the (possible) good news at the airport lends credence to Greensboro’s strengths in aerospace, transportation and logistics — and the potential for further job growth in those areas.
To be sure, as a wise man once counseled, it’s not over till it’s over.
So we’ll have to wait for a while longer at least, to see how many, if any, new jobs and investments will be under the tree.
Honoring icons
A local developer, Marty Kotis, who has a penchant for placing artwork on his buildings, recently shared with us his latest inspiration.
The downtown Dorothy Bardolph Center building will bear portraits of both the former City Council member for whom it is named and a current council member, Yvonne Johnson.
There’s certainly no denying that both women are very well worth honoring.
The late Dorothy Bardolph, who died in 1990, was a former UNCG and Bennett College professor and a longtime council member known for her citywide popularity and her convictions.
Johnson also is a popular, longtime council member who was elected the city’s first Black mayor in 2007.
Of course, Kotis is a developer who often has business with the city and Johnson is a sitting council member.
Kotis says he sees no problem with that.
Maybe not. But we can picture a few awkward zoning hearings.
Heart of gold
Olympic gold medalist Joey Cheek, a speedskater in the 2006 Winter Olympics, has returned to his hometown with his family to live.
The Dudley High School graduate not only won a gold in the 500-meter race, he also won a silver in the 1,000-meter event.
His teammates chose him to carry the U.S. flag during the closing ceremonies.
Following his Olympic success, Cheek became known for his fierce devotion to humanitarian causes, including the genocide in Darfur, a western region of Sudan. In fact, he donated his gold medal bonus to Right to Play, an international humanitarian organization formed by athletes.
And now that he's back, he's supporting Action Greensboro's Boomerang campaign, an initiative to attract other young professionals who grew up here, back to Greensboro to work and live.
Cheek, his wife Tamara and son Jack recently posed for photos at the downtown ice rink to help promote the Boomerang program.
"While Action Greensboro’s Boomerang campaign did not play a role in recruiting Joey and family back," Action Greensboro's executive director, Cecilia Thompson, said in an email Thursday, "we have been happy to play a role in welcoming them back and reconnecting them with the city."
Welcome home, Joey. It's good to have you back where you belong.