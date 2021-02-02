Short Stack: New shades of blue: Progress and problems

One of the museum’s plate-glass windows was smashed amid the downtown protests in May following the death of a Black man, George Floyd, under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

We have come far in the six decades since the sit-ins were begun by four nervous but resolute N.C. A&T freshmen, who went on to help change an entire nation.

But we are still not where we need to be.

Just wondering ...

You would assume that if you were committed enough to the reelection of Donald Trump to storm the U.S. Capitol that you would have voted for him.

Not so, apparently, with two North Carolina men who are accused of participating in the siege.

The (Raleigh) News & Observer reports that Stephen Maury Baker of Garner and Christopher Raphael Spencer of Pilot Mountain, who face federal charges for their alleged part in the riot, did not vote in the 2020 election, according to the state Board of Elections database.

Mightn't that have been a better place to start than an attempted overthrow of the government?

License revoked