Short Stack: New shades of blue: Progress and problems

Brief takes on recent news, quick and over easy:
There was both symbolism and substance in the gathering in Greensboro of Black law enforcement leaders from across the state on Monday, the 61st anniversary of the historic Woolworth lunch counter sit-in on Feb. 1, 1960.
Sheriffs, police chiefs and the state’s Highway Patrol commander took a tour of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, which preserves and commemorates the site of the sit-ins, and then met for lunch.
They included Greensboro’s police chief, Brian James, and Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers.
As the News & Record's Jamie Biggs noted, the sight of those men and women said beautifully, without words, the progress being made in diversifying law enforcement, not only on the beat, but in the command ranks.
The law-enforcement leaders in the state’s six largest cities and six largest counties are all African Americans, as is the N.C. Highway Patrol commander, Col. Glenn M. McNeill.
It helps to have diverse voices and life experiences at the top. And it speaks well of both local governments and voters. Police chiefs are appointed. Sheriffs are elected.
At the same time, strained relations between communities of color and law enforcement persist.
One of the museum’s plate-glass windows was smashed amid the downtown protests in May following the death of a Black man, George Floyd, under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
We have come far in the six decades since the sit-ins were begun by four nervous but resolute N.C. A&T freshmen, who went on to help change an entire nation.
But we are still not where we need to be.
Just wondering ...
You would assume that if you were committed enough to the reelection of Donald Trump to storm the U.S. Capitol that you would have voted for him.
Not so, apparently, with two North Carolina men who are accused of participating in the siege.
The (Raleigh) News & Observer reports that Stephen Maury Baker of Garner and Christopher Raphael Spencer of Pilot Mountain, who face federal charges for their alleged part in the riot, did not vote in the 2020 election, according to the state Board of Elections database.
Mightn't that have been a better place to start than an attempted overthrow of the government?
License revoked
The state Division of Motor Vehicles has rightly discontinued issuing specialty license plates that feature the Confederate battle flag.
The symbol is offensive to many North Carolinians, especially African Americans, not only as a reminder of slavery, but as a banner embraced by racial hate groups. Among the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was a man who carried the Confederate flag.
But state officials say they had decided to stop offering the specialty tags before Jan. 6.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans has challenged the move but the U.S Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that the state of Texas’ decision to discontinue its Confederate specialty tag did not violate the First Amendment.
“What we see here is just an attack on American history,” Larry McCluney, the commander in chief of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, told The New York Times.
He protests too much.
McCluney still has every right to brandish the Confederate symbol however he chooses. But the state is under no obligation to provide him with one.
Sharpe digs in
We're disappointed that Guilford County school board member Anita Sharpe still sees nothing wrong with posting a fantastically unfactual and provocative video from a discredited and fired Fox News commentator.
Sharpe told the News & Record, as she has told other news outlets, that she is not "a fact-checker."
Facebook removed the video, as did YouTube, where it originated.
By now you would have thought that she would at least acknowledge her mistake and apologize. But Sharpe hasn't budged.
To be so careless as to post the video in the first place was bad enough.
To show no remorse for doing so after having plenty of time to reflect is even worse.
Voters shouldn't forget this come election time.
UNC's peer patrol
UNC-Chapel Hill students are snitching on one another for COVID violations.
And we're not mad at 'em for doing so.
Using an Instagram account called whereyallgoin_unc, students are posting photos and videos of schoolmates' risky behavior, including off-campus parties, with requests that the scofflaws be suspended, The (Raleigh) News & Observer reports.
And UNC officials appear to be taking the posts seriously, verifying the videos (for instance, footage of partiers dancing and singing in a crowded room) and citing students who violate the rules.
During the fall semester, the administration received 450 reports of COVID violations and 50 students were expected from campus residence halls for breaking the rules.