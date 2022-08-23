SHORT STACK: Pardon our progess

Guilford County Schools officials turned the first ceremonial shovels of dirt on six new construction projects on Monday and Tuesday.

Among them are a new Kiser Middle School, as well as new homes for Foust, Brooks and Claxton elementary schools.

In addition, there will be a new Peck K-8 school. And a reimagined Peeler Elementary School, which was irreparably damaged by a tornado in 2018. The successor to Peeler will be a visual and performing arts elementary school.

More repairs, renovations and upgrades will follow throughout Guilford County Schools. Hundreds more.

The groundbreakings on Monday and Tuesday involved projects to be paid for with $300 million in bond financing approved by Guilford County voters in 2020. Voters approved another $1.7 billion in bonds for school construction on May 26.

Of course, not any of this progress has come easily. Or as soon as it should have. Many school facilities in Guilford County are more than 50 years old.

But the bond financing solidly approved by voters won’t be enough. The first phase of construction projects could cost over 50% more than expected, meaning they are about $170 million short.

One option: To use some of the $1.7 billion for the earlier projects. That’s robbing Peter to pay Paul, of course, but the school district and the county commissioners will have tough choices to make.

To be clear, this isn’t anybody’s fault. Largely because of pent-up demand, construction costs have soared to unprecedented levels. In the Greensboro area, part of that demand is an unintended consequence of good economic news such as the Toyota battery plant to be built at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. In light of school shootings, incorporating more safety features into school designs also may inflate costs.

And this isn’t just a Guilford County problem. Forsyth County, where voters approved a $350 million school bond package in 2016, expects a $63 million shortfall for construction projects.

In any case, the projects have begun and will span several years during which we can only hope costs moderate.

Despite those complications, all the dust, dirt and noise to follow in the months ahead will be welcome.

And while it may be true that what matters most is what happens inside those walls, our children will learn more effectively in spaces that are not too cold, too hot, too damp, too cramped or unsafe.

‘Dream’ comes true

More critical pieces are snapping into place in east Greensboro.

The City Council this week approved a $530,359 incentive grant to an Atlanta-based company to establish a “Dream Center” at Gateway University Research Park South.

The facility would include a data center, an “innovation center” operated by N.C. A&T and a workforce training lab.

The company behind the project is a minority-owned firm, ImpactData, that plans to spend $108.5 million to build the facility. The company intends to hire 28 employees at an average salary of nearly $61,000.

It’s not a huge initiative, but it’s an important one.

Gateway University Research Park, a joint venture between N.C. A&T and UNCG, sometimes gets overlooked as a community asset. Located on 75 acres at the eastern doorstep to the city, it continues to meld academic research with economic development and community engagement. Its crown jewel is the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, but there’s more to it than that. And there’s room to grow.

A full-time mayor?

In an interview last week, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said she intended to treat the position like a full-time job. Technically, it is not. No mayoral post in North Carolina is full-time, even if the demands can be.

But this is not the first time a mayor has broached the subject.

When he was mayor, Keith Holliday strongly suggested that it should officially become a full-time job. And he also approached it as if it were.

He made a good argument, but there could be unintended consequences. For instance, making it a full-time job might discourage some well-qualified people from running because they simply couldn’t afford to walk away from their day jobs.

Full-time status also might tempt some mayors to want to serve beyond their political sell-by dates.

Still, it’s an interesting question that would require a lot of thought and research — as well as legislative approval.

You know what they say about the hazards of getting what you wish for.