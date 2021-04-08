Short Stack: Police raises are only one part of the solution

We’ll take our bipartisan good deeds wherever we can get them, especially when it comes to the pandemic.

An ACC holiday?

Two Democratic lawmakers have filed a bill, Senate Bill 567, that would make the Fridays of the men’s and women’s ACC Basketball Tournament state holidays in North Carolina.

“You know, ACC basketball is a way of life in North Carolina,” one of the bill’s sponsors, Sen. Sarah Crawford, D-Wake, told WRAL. “It’s nearly as important, if not more important, than our traditions of barbecue and sweet tea.”

No argument here, where Greensboro has become the home of the women’s tournament and a frequent site for the men’s. And if ever there were a permanent site for both events, it should be here.

As for holiday status? Nah. At least not an official one.

On the other hand, Election Day as a holiday? Now you’re talking.

In the line of duty

No one has been counting the number of frontline health care workers who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Not the Trump administration. And not the Biden administration either.