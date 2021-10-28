Short Stack: Relocation tour for ACC will go on

Benefit “to potential synergies to existing and prospective partners” (we can only guess what this means in plain English, but a Greensboro address would hardly seem to hinder those possibilities).

“Financial considerations related to operational expenses” (which sounds like incentives of some sort, which local and state leaders have sounded amenable to discussing, whether for Greensboro or Charlotte).

The chair of the ACC’s board of directors, Duke University President Vincent Price, says the vote to proceed with looks at other cities does not rule out Greensboro as a final choice.

“Greensboro has been our proud home for almost seventy years and will be given thorough consideration to remain for years to come,” Price said in a statement, The (Raleigh) News & Observer reported.

Well, we’ll see. In the end the ACC will do what it wants to do.

But its yellow brick road to college athletics prominence began here. And this is where it ought to end.

We can only hope that when all is said and done, the ACC finally will realize there’s no place like home.

