Short Stack: Relocation tour for ACC will go on

Food for thought, quick and over easy:
You don’t hire a team of site-selection consultants to tell you that the best place to be is where you already are. Even if it is.
So, it comes as no surprise that the Atlantic Coast Conference has opened the floor for nominations for candidates to possibly replace Greensboro as the site of its corporate headquarters.
The conference’s board of directors voted Tuesday to move to “phase two” of the process.
Charlotte, which has made overtures for the ACC offices before, appears to be an early favorite. As for Greensboro, city leaders made their pitch to the consultants several weeks ago and said they felt good about the visit.
Fully aware that one of Greensboro’s weaknesses is a dearth of direct flights at PTI Airport when compared to larger cities, local leaders said they had a ready solution, presumably an offer to provide special charter service.
Among other criteria the ACC is considering, Greensboro measures up pretty well:
Location in the Eastern time zone. Check.
A growing, diverse population. Check (though not as fast-growing as some other areas).
Benefit to the ACC brand. Check. (Some might disagree, but history is on Greensboro’s side as the birthplace of the ACC in 1953.)
Benefit “to potential synergies to existing and prospective partners” (we can only guess what this means in plain English, but a Greensboro address would hardly seem to hinder those possibilities).
“Financial considerations related to operational expenses” (which sounds like incentives of some sort, which local and state leaders have sounded amenable to discussing, whether for Greensboro or Charlotte).
The chair of the ACC’s board of directors, Duke University President Vincent Price, says the vote to proceed with looks at other cities does not rule out Greensboro as a final choice.
“Greensboro has been our proud home for almost seventy years and will be given thorough consideration to remain for years to come,” Price said in a statement, The (Raleigh) News & Observer reported.
Well, we’ll see. In the end the ACC will do what it wants to do.
But its yellow brick road to college athletics prominence began here. And this is where it ought to end.
We can only hope that when all is said and done, the ACC finally will realize there’s no place like home.
‘Wicked’ success
Speaking of Oz, a lusty shout-out to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, where the recent run of “Wizard of Oz” prequel “Wicked” has completed the most successful run for a Broadway production ever in the Triad.
The musical, the first in the Tanger Center’s 2021-22 Broadway series, attracted a total audience of 66,000 to 24 performances in Greensboro.
“The amazing success of ‘Wicked’ was an incredible start to our inaugural Broadway season as audiences were blown away by this spectacular production,” Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum, which operates the Tanger Center, said in a news release. “With three weeks of capacity crowds at every performance, this record-setting run demonstrated that Tanger Center brings an undeniable energy to downtown Greensboro and generates tremendous economic impact to the entire Piedmont Triad region.”
Brown, who is very good at what he does, is also very good at hyperbole, but he’s right. “Wicked’s” local economic impact is estimated at more than $11 million.
That includes the money spent on restaurants, hotels and parking, as well as the local stagehands, musicians and others employed in connection with the production.
All of this success, of course, comes with an asterisk. The Tanger Center has not seen fit to require vaccinations or recent COVID tests for admission leaving that to each performer or production to decide. Some patrons have complained, to no avail.
The Tanger staff may feel vindicated by “Wicked’s” stellar attendance. It shouldn’t be.
Big crowds don’t excuse an avoidable public health hazard. Quite the contrary.
It pays to pay
Skeptics wondered whether the promise of a $25 gift card would lure more people to get their COVID shot.
Researchers at N.C. Central University say it did.
The first four counties in North Carolina that offered the cards saw significantly smaller drops in vaccination rates versus the rest of the state during the first week of June.
Using lottery jackpots as an enticement wasn’t as successful. A JAMA Health Forum Report surmised that “lottery-style drawings may be less effective than incentives that pay with certainty.”
In other words, more of us were willing to bet on a sure thing.
Bullish on a china shop
Sometimes necessity is the mother of prosperity.
Such was the case when Replacements Ltd., the homegrown company that has become the world’s largest china and crystal dealer, shifted most of its business online in the face of the pandemic.
“We were thinking our business might be off 30 to 50%, but we’ve had a good year,” the company’s founder and CEO, Bob Page, told the News & Record’s Nancy McLaughlin. “It was our best year ever.”