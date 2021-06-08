Short Stack: SROs in schools

The presence of SROs in schools is a sensitive issue.

Critics say that the presence of law enforcement in schools tends to criminalize school misconduct. They say matters that otherwise would have been handled by faculty and staff are referred to police.

This, they say, can result in more students landing in the criminal justice system.

That’s a valid concern.

But, given the horrors we’ve seen from school shootings (they are statistically rare, but they do continue to happen) and potential dangers from other intruders, SROs who know the students and the campuses provide an important layer of security.

And they don’t have to be called in the event of an emergency. They already are on the premises.

The key is effective recruitment (not everyone is cut out to be a police officer or sheriff’s deputy and not every officer is cut out to be an SRO) and training for the officer and a clear understanding of when aid from officers should or should not be requested.

Those distinctions, obviously, are not always made.

And that’s when things can go wrong.