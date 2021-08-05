SHORT STACK: The water's fine: Aquatic Center turns 10

Count us among the skeptics during the early push to build a first-class swimming facility at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
More than one decade later we stand gladly corrected.
The Greensboro Aquatic Center has far exceeded expectations as it celebrates its 10th anniversary this month.
Not only has it excelled as a local, regional and national venue for competitive swimming events, but it also has partnered with Guilford County Schools to teach swimming to local youngsters through a privately financed program.
As for the GAC’s economic impact over its first 10 years?
The Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates that it totals $182,154,121, including more than 176,000 hotel room bookings.
In the beginning, we had reservations of another sort.
When the GAC had seemed little more than a pipe dream that was unpopular with most voters, we questioned whether it was worth it. And even if it did come to be, we wondered whether it would become a pet facility for the local swim community at taxpayer expense.
Thanks to sound planning, management, outreach and collaboration, it has not.
It belongs to us all. And it is more than earning its keep.
Seeing is believing
It seemed not that long ago that construction crews were just beginning to turn dirt at a promising new mixed-use development, Bailey Village at New Downtown East.
The site had been vacant for 15 years. But now the metal frames and cinder block stairwells of actual buildings are sprouting on 13.7 acres where Greensboro’s main post office once stood.
If you haven’t seen it lately, you should have a look.
But be careful. You’ll have to take a circular detour around the site. Part of East Market Street is blocked to traffic to make space for workers and heavy equipment.
You may have heard about this long-awaited project, financed by the national House of Prayer for All People, many times over the years, but seeing it actually take shape is impressive.
Buh-bye
N.C. A&T deserves a straight answer about its disqualification from last season’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament because of a questionable COVID test.
And it won’t be getting one.
A letter expressing valid concerns about the accuracy of an assistant coach’s positive test, which cost the Aggies the chance for an NCAA Tournament bid, was sent to the conference in April.
But it was not answered until last week.
The cordial letter from the conference chair Wayne A.I. Frederick, M.D. (dated June 1), to A&T Chancellor Harold Martin failed to address any of the concerns, except to say that “we followed our established approved cadence.”
Whatever that means.
So A&T moves on. Starting this fall the Aggies will compete in a new conference, the Big South.
But it’s a shame that, after 50-plus years as a founding member of the MEAC, A&T must leave its old league with such a sour aftertaste.
The MEAC letter couldn’t have been more pleasant in its tone. “Always good to speak with you,” it opens. And, “Thank you for your leadership that you have shown the MEAC in your tenure as Chancellor,” it says in closing.
In between it says absolutely nothing — except, in so many words, “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”
Worthy winners
First a teacher. Now a student.
An 18-year-old college freshman from Winston-Salem has won $1 million this week in the third drawing among North Carolinians who have gotten their COVID-19 shots.
Audrey Chavous, who works two jobs while attending Fayetteville State University, said she has felt the effects of the pandemic firsthand.
The virus “took away my senior year,” she said of her final months in high school.
“Not only did I want to get vaccinated for my own peace of mind, but for everyone around me,” she said.
Chavous is the second state COVID lottery winner from Winston-Salem. The other (good for her, too) was a schoolteacher and mother of three. (What are the odds?)
Now most people are not going to get a million dollars for their vaccinations. And they shouldn’t have to.
If you haven’t had your shots yet, please get them. They’re the best hedge against the virus continuing to spread and possibly mutating into a strain that resists vaccines.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health will offer $100 gift cards, for first-dose patients only, at its first-dose vaccine clinics, beginning Saturday.
It may not be a million-dollar jackpot, but odds of winning are 100%.