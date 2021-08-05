SHORT STACK: The water's fine: Aquatic Center turns 10

Count us among the skeptics during the early push to build a first-class swimming facility at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

More than one decade later we stand gladly corrected.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center has far exceeded expectations as it celebrates its 10th anniversary this month.

Not only has it excelled as a local, regional and national venue for competitive swimming events, but it also has partnered with Guilford County Schools to teach swimming to local youngsters through a privately financed program.

As for the GAC’s economic impact over its first 10 years?

The Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates that it totals $182,154,121, including more than 176,000 hotel room bookings.

In the beginning, we had reservations of another sort.

When the GAC had seemed little more than a pipe dream that was unpopular with most voters, we questioned whether it was worth it. And even if it did come to be, we wondered whether it would become a pet facility for the local swim community at taxpayer expense.

Thanks to sound planning, management, outreach and collaboration, it has not.