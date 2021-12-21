Short Stack: 'The wisest course' for Guilford College

During the design and testing phase of the aircraft several years ago, we boarded one of the prototypes. The cabin is snug but comfortable. We could see the possibilities.

Speaking of possibilities: Now that the HondaJet Elite has a firm foothold in the market, with certification in 13 countries, the company is planning the next iteration: the HondaJet 2600 Concept, which would fly nonstop across the country and seat 11.

Meanwhile, anticipation is building for an official announcement that a supersonic passenger jetliner manufacturer, Boom Supersonic, will build a plant here on 1,000 acres near PTI Airport, a potential $500 million investment that could create at least 1,750 jobs.

Called the Overture, the new aircraft would succeed the Concorde SST, which was discontinued because it was too expensive to ride and too impractical to fly.

The aerospace industry in the Triad has been a formidable presence all along. Airport-related employment in the Triad has grown from 4,500 a decade ago to about 8,600, Brent Christensen, CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, told the Guilford County commissioners last week.

Now, if Boom does indeed land here as we hope, the “aerotropolis” at PTI Airport appears poised to fly even higher and faster.