Short Stack: Trump and truth remain strangers

Brief takes on recent headlines, quick and over easy:

In an hourlong speech before a crowd of more than 1,000 in Johnston County over the weekend, former President Donald Trump resumed his Mystical Fantasy Tour of rambling falsehoods and mangled facts.

So, what else is new?

As The (Raleigh) News & Observer noted Monday in a vetting of Trump’s remarks in Selma, the former president repeated his specious claims of a stolen election.

“The truth is I ran twice, I won twice,” Trump said.

“I did much better the second time than I did the first and now we may have to do it again.”

Trump also appeared to contradict himself while lobbing barbs at former Charlotte Mayor Pat McCrory, who opposes Trump’s endorsee, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate.

Trump derisively described called McCrory as “the bathroom governor” in a putdown of the latter’s support for HB 2, an anti-transgender-rights law that banned people in North Carolina from using public restrooms that don’t match their birth certificates.

Yet, in the same speech, Trump embraced the principles of that since-repealed law.

First of all he praised one of his podium guests, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of Greensboro, whose views on LGBTQ issues are even harder-hearted than McCrory’s.

Also in his remarks Trump also opposed allowing transgender women to participate in girls’ and women’s athletic competition.

“By replacing reading and math with pronouns and gender studies, our government-run education system has forfeited the trust of American parents,” Trump said of an issue that involves a microscopic number of cases but has been magnified as a national crisis by the GOP.

According to an NBC News analysis, state lawmakers have proposed a record 238 bills this year that would limit LGBTQ rights in 2022 — or more than three per day. Since 2018, the study finds, nearly 670 anti-LGBTQ bills have been filed nationwide.

As for his characteristic demolition of the facts, Trump dubiously claimed:

That gender studies is replacing science and math in public schools.

That Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi turned down National Guard protection before the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the Capitol.

That it would take three weeks to complete a Mexico-U.S. border wall if he is reelected.

And that the average cost of a gallon of gas was $1.86 when he left office. (It actually did reach that mark in March 2020, Politifact pointed out, but it was $2.38 on Jan. 18, 2021.)

All in all, the speech was par for the Trump course.

Giddens’ Grammy

The preternaturally talented Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens won her second Grammy Award last week.

She and Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi won best folk album honors for “They’re Calling Me Home.”

Giddens’ first Grammy came in 2010 with the Carolina Chocolate Drops, an old-time string band based in Durham.

Giddens and Turrisi, incidentally, opened Greensboro’s Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in October 2021 and Giddens performed in the musical “Porgy & Bess” with the Greensboro Opera at the Tanger in January.

Giddens, whose fame is as broad as her repertoire and is known internationally for her talent, was performing in New Mexico when the award for “They’re Calling Me Home” was announced.

Be we expect to see her here again, sooner or later.

We keep calling Giddens home as well, and thankfully, she has been happy to oblige.

Electric slide

Guilford County is sputtering in its per capita rate of electric vehicle ownership, the Winston-Salem Journal’s John Deem reports.

Data from the N.C. Department of Transportation and U.S. Census Bureau places Guilford seventh among the 10 largest North Carolina counties in market penetration of electric vehicles. Wake County places first with more than 8,000 electric vehicles registered — or seven per 1,000 residents.

In Wake and Durham counties combined, nearly 10,000 electric vehicles have been registered.

By contrast, fewer than 2,000 electric vehicles are registered in Guilford and Forsyth counties combined.

Part of the problem is economic. You can’t own what you can’t afford.

Triangle residents clearly have more disposable income. In an era in which most cars are selling for more, electric cars have even higher sticker prices.

But experts also see an enthusiasm gap in the Triad, coupled with a lack of charging stations: 76 public charging stations in the Triad, as of the end of 2021, versus 387 in Charlotte, 232 in Raleigh, 196 in Cary and 143 in Durham.

More chargers probably would provide an incentive for car buyers, as well as raise consumer awareness.

But, as with many challenges, a bigger jolt in the electric car market here will occur when there’s a bigger jolt in jobs and salaries.

Thankfully, some of both seems to be on the way.

Wendover litter

We continue to field reader complaints — some more sensitively put than others — about what they see as a chronic litter problem on West Wendover Avenue.

Unfortunately, the solution may be more than a simple matter of picking up trash.

Callers cite homeless encampments in the area as one of the causes.

If that’s true, how do you address the dilemma humanely? You could clear the area. Then what? Where do they go?

We did not see an abundance of litter in that area on Monday, but a shopping cart packed with someone’s belongings was parked on a grassy median on Bridford Parkway.

Clearly this is not merely a law enforcement issue. Or a social issue. Or a mental health issue. Or an affordable housing issue. Or an economic issue.

It’s all of the above.

And it’s a good question for the candidates during this year’s City Council campaign, whose signs are all over the place on West Wendover.